China Kiosk, Touchscreen and LED Suppliers

China Kiosk, Digital Signage, Components and Mobile POS Android Handhelds

For the longest time we have kept the Chinese companies “separate” from US, South American, and EMEA. Historically they used to be known for extensive picture taking at tradeshows, and weeks later those model turning up on their website.

As a semi-major connector on LinkedIn, I receive 10 or so requests a week for connections, but I never connect. I hide my connections to other connections but I still keep them separate.

What I do is send msgs to them and connect via email and recently via a WhatsApp group for APAC. I connect on WhatsApp and add them to the group — https://chat.whatsapp.com/LEPOhAaxLRaB6Dw9rLxJgx

Only Chinese and Asian companies allowed.

WhatsApp and Wechat supported — WhatsApp has some problems in China and some use the government supported Wechat

We have a separate newsletter for Asia and APAC which we send curated content to once a week. Send an email to [email protected] to be added or join the Whatsapp group and I will add you.

Vetted China Kiosk Products For Sale

I’ve learned a lot of new information and also confirmed much of the old. Some quick observations

English is still a second language (barely)

Voice calls are difficult

The main market for Chinese companies is China right? But times are tough right now and so you see blurbs and pitches on LinkedIn

The main tactic is we offer cheapest, best buy so send us an order.

There are the exceptions of course

What takes 2 minutes to communicate to US based company, takes at least 20 minutes, several times over. Inefficient for sure and then you will wonder.

The Chinese tend to offer fixed products for fixed price. US is much more variable.

Kiosks tend to be fixed. Whatever you buy is $900 but you will take what you get

Hours of interaction work against them. I am in Denver on MT and 6PM here is 9am there

Many of them use very high quality – Rcstars for example uses LG displays which a ultra-quality

It is a beautiful country outside of Shenzen/Hangzhou/etc\

Managers there will generally never invest in US though they want to expand sales.

I’m putting together database. Here is example

As things progress

We are looking at Asian chapter for Kiosk Association. We have multiple members from Korea so headstart on that.

What do you think? [email protected]

Other Contacts We Are Interviewing