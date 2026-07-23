Vending – I Hope You Paid for that Cookie

Here’s where it stands now: Ford confirmed the cookie was paid for, offered the worker his job back with back pay, he refused, and he’s now moving toward suing Ford and Aramark; meanwhile, additional Ford workers have reportedly been fired over snack allegations at similar kiosks.

Core facts about the original worker

Name and role: Worker is Kurt Kromm, a 60‑year‑old electrician who worked about 11 years at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

What happened with the cookie: He was accused of not paying for a $1.95 Grandma’s Chocolate Chip Cookie from an Aramark self‑checkout kiosk in May 2026. Surveillance video supplied by Aramark was used to claim he stole the cookie, but his bank records later showed the payment actually went through.

Firing and reinstatement: He was marched out by security and fired under Ford’s zero‑tolerance theft policy. After he provided notarized bank statements and Aramark confirmed the transaction, Ford reinstated him and paid roughly 28–33k USD in back wages.



His current position

Reaction to Ford’s offer: Kromm declined Ford’s offer to return, despite the reinstatement and back‑pay check, saying he never received an apology or a proper clearing of his name.

Legal action: He has hired attorney J. Will Huber and is preparing legal action against both Ford and Aramark, focusing on defamation and related claims rather than simple wrongful termination, since reinstatement was offered. His lawyer has stated that the accusation of theft was false and that both companies had the proof from the start but have not issued any retraction or public exoneration.



Policy and kiosk angle

Kiosk / self‑checkout issue: The kiosk operator is Aramark; its payment system and the surveillance footage it supplied are central to the dispute because the transaction initially appeared as a failed or missing payment despite actually having cleared.

Reported policy changes: After the incident gained attention, reporting indicates Ford agreed internally to move from automatic firing to suspensions when kiosk activity looks suspicious, rather than terminating immediately. yahoo



“Ripple effect” – more Ford workers fired