Last Updated on July 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Quick run through on Outdoor kiosk that we found worthwhile. Experimenting with Kimi.
Decent starting point for outdoor we think. Saline is major concern (stainless steel).
Coastal Outdoor Digital Signage & Kiosk Deployment Checklist
Saline Air / Marine Environment Specification Guide
Draft for Field Use
How to Use This Checklist
• Pre-Specification: Use Sections 1–4 during RFP/ design phase.
• Pre-Installation: Use Sections 5–7 during site survey and procurement.
• Post-Installation: Use Section 8 during commissioning and handover.
• Maintenance: Use Section 9 for PM schedules.
Severity Zones:
• Zone A: Coastal within 1 mile of saltwater (highest risk)
• Zone B: Coastal 1–5 miles of saltwater (moderate risk)
• Zone C: Coastal 5–10 miles of saltwater (elevated risk vs. inland)
One Pager
COASTAL OUTDOOR SIGNAGE — FIELD TECH QUICK REFERENCE
Saline Air / Marine Environment — Laminate & Keep in Truck
KMA.global | industrygroup.org
ZONE DEFINITIONS (Distance from Saltwater)
-
ZONE A: Within 1 mile — HIGHEST RISK
-
ZONE B: 1–5 miles — MODERATE RISK
-
ZONE C: 5–10 miles — ELEVATED RISK
MATERIALS — IF IT’S NOT 316, IT’S WRONG
Component Minimum Spec Zone A Zone B Zone C Enclosure Marine-grade 316
SS or AAMA
2605 aluminum
Fasteners 316 stainless steel (no zinc-plated)
Hinges/Latches 316 SS or marine
polymer
ConduitPVC-coatedRMC or fiberglass (no EMT)
GroundBus 316stainless steel
Cooling Coil Copper-nickel or coated aluminum
= Required = Recommended
SEALING — SALT GETS IN EVERYWHERE
-
Enclosure rated IP65 minimum (IP66 in Zone A)
-
Continuous EPDM gasket with compression latch (not screw-down)
-
Cable glands: IP68 with salt-resistant seals
-
Pressure equalization: breather valve with hydrophobic membrane
-
Condensate drain: self-draining with marine-grade valve
-
No passive vents in Zone A — filtered forced-air only
THERMAL — COASTAL SUN IS BRUTAL
-
Brightness: 2500 nits min (3500 nits Zone A / southern latitudes)
-
Cooling: active (thermoelectric or forced-air HVAC)
-
Operating range: -20°C to +50°C ambient
-
Internal display temp: <85°C
-
Humidity control: dehumidifier or silica gel
-
Exhaust routed away from intake
STRUCTURAL — WIND + SALT = DOUBLE TROUBLE
-
Wind load: ASCE 7-22 stamped by PE
-
Design speed: 150+ mph hurricane zones / 120+ mph elsewhere
-
Foundation: engineered concrete (no direct burial)
-
Anchor bolts: 316 SS, epoxy-grouted, torque-specified
-
Pole: hot-dip galvanized (ASTM A123) or 316 SS
-
Lightning: NFPA 780 compliant + surge protection
-
Elevation: 12” min above 100-year flood / highest tide
ELECTRICAL — SALT LOVES ELECTRICITY
-
Enclosures: NEMA 4X (316 SS) for all junctions
-
Wire: tinned copper marine grade; XLPE or EP insulation
-
Terminations: crimped lugs + dielectric grease + adhesive heat-shrink
-
Surge protection: Type 2 SPD on mains; replace every 3–5 years
-
Ground: <5 ohms resistance; separate lightning + equipment ground
-
UPS: sealed AGM or lithium in marine-rated enclosure
NETWORK — BACKUP IS NOT OPTIONAL
-
Primary: armored fiber (gel-filled) preferred
-
Backup: cellular 4G/5G with marine-rated antenna + lightning arrestor
-
Antenna mount: 316 SS bracket; sealed cable entry
-
Security: always-on VPN; no inbound ports; zero-trust access
DISPLAY & PLAYER
-
High-bright LCD 2500+ nits or outdoor-rated LED
-
Media player: industrial, fanless or filtered, -20°C to +60°C
-
Player location: inside sealed cooled enclosure (never external)
-
Storage: industrial SSD (not consumer)
-
Auto-brightness: ambient sensor with salt-resistant housing
-
Warranty: 3-year outdoor minimum (5-year preferred LED)
COMMISSIONING SIGN-OFF (Before You Leave)
-
Hose test passed (IP65/66 verification)
-
Thermal test at full solar load (noon, clear sky)
-
Brightness verified with light meter: nits
-
All fasteners torqued + torque-seal paint applied
-
Ground resistance tested: ohms (target <5)
-
Surge protectors installed + indicators green
-
Lightning protection continuity verified
-
Network primary + backup tested with failover
-
48-hour burn-in completed
-
RMM agent reporting to dashboard
-
Operator trained (filters, emergency shutoff, content)
-
As-builts and photos archived
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE — THE SALT SCHEDULE
Frequency Task
Weekly Visual inspection: corrosion, seals, graﬀiti, playback
Monthly Replace/clean air filters (salt chokes fast)
Monthly Inspect gaskets; check salt crystallization
Monthly Flush condensate drain with fresh water
Quarterly Inspect fasteners; re-torque; replace any with red rust
Quarterly Test surge protectors; replace if faulted
Quarterly Verify ground continuity
Quarterly Clean display with fresh water + soft cloth (no solvents)
Semi-Annual Professional corrosion inspection (NDT thickness)
Semi-Annual Test HVAC performance vs. baseline
Annual Full electrical: Megger test, terminations, breakers
Annual Structural: foundation, anchors, pole alignment
Every 2–3 yr Replace all gaskets (Zone A: every 2 years)
Every 3–5 yr Replace surge protectors (salt degrades them)
Every 5 yr Major refurbishment assessment
TOP 10 COASTAL KILLERS
|
#
|Killer
|Fix
|
1
|White rust on galvanized
|Use 316 SS or duplex coating
|
2
|Salt-clogged cooling
|Monthly filter changes
|Table 3 – continued
|
#
|Killer
|Fix
|
3
|Corroded PCB
|IP65+ enclosure + monthly
|checks
|
4
|Condensation inside
|Dehumidifier + proper sealing
|
5
|Failed touch overlay
|Sealed PCAP + monthly
|cleaning
|
6
|Blown surge protector
|Replace every 3–5 years
|
7
|Faded display film
|Marine-grade AR + optical
|bonding
|
8
|Structural storm failure
|PE-stamped design + annual
|inspection
|
9
|Network outage
|Marine antenna + cellular
|backup
|
10
|Ground fault
|Marine terminals + dielectric
|grease
|Role
|Name / Company
|Phone
|Project Manager
|Structural Engineer (PE)
|Electrical Contractor
|Manufacturer Support
|RMM / NOC
Laminate this card. Salt destroys paper in 48 hours. KMA.global | industrygroup.org | kioskindustry.org
Resources
- Outdoor Kiosk Case Study – Smart City Australia
- Waterpark Kiosks and Wristband Dispense Check-In Case Study
- Outdoor Display IP Rating Explained for Beginners – Kiosk Industry
- Outdoor Consideration for Displays – Kiosk Industry
- Outdoor Kiosks Buying Checklist
- In the Wild – Simon Outdoor Digital Signage Wayfinding Outdoor Kiosk
- Outdoor Kiosk Model Geneva by Olea Kiosks for Outdoor Ticketing