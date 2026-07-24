Last Updated on July 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Quick run through on Outdoor kiosk that we found worthwhile. Experimenting with Kimi.

Decent starting point for outdoor we think. Saline is major concern (stainless steel).

Coastal Outdoor Digital Signage & Kiosk Deployment Checklist

Saline Air / Marine Environment Specification Guide

Draft for Field Use

How to Use This Checklist

• Pre-Specification: Use Sections 1–4 during RFP/ design phase.

• Pre-Installation: Use Sections 5–7 during site survey and procurement.

• Post-Installation: Use Section 8 during commissioning and handover.

• Maintenance: Use Section 9 for PM schedules.

Severity Zones:

• Zone A: Coastal within 1 mile of saltwater (highest risk)

• Zone B: Coastal 1–5 miles of saltwater (moderate risk)

• Zone C: Coastal 5–10 miles of saltwater (elevated risk vs. inland)

One Pager

COASTAL OUTDOOR SIGNAGE — FIELD TECH QUICK REFERENCE

Saline Air / Marine Environment — Laminate & Keep in Truck

KMA.global | industrygroup.org

ZONE DEFINITIONS (Distance from Saltwater)

ZONE A: Within 1 mile — HIGHEST RISK

ZONE B: 1–5 miles — MODERATE RISK

ZONE C: 5–10 miles — ELEVATED RISK

MATERIALS — IF IT’S NOT 316, IT’S WRONG

Component Minimum Spec Zone A Zone B Zone C Enclosure Marine-grade 316

SS or AAMA

2605 aluminum

Fasteners 316 stainless steel (no zinc-plated)

Hinges/Latches 316 SS or marine

polymer

ConduitPVC-coatedRMC or fiberglass (no EMT)

GroundBus 316stainless steel

Cooling Coil Copper-nickel or coated aluminum

= Required = Recommended

SEALING — SALT GETS IN EVERYWHERE

Enclosure rated IP65 minimum (IP66 in Zone A)

Continuous EPDM gasket with compression latch (not screw-down)

Cable glands: IP68 with salt-resistant seals

Pressure equalization: breather valve with hydrophobic membrane

Condensate drain: self-draining with marine-grade valve

No passive vents in Zone A — filtered forced-air only

THERMAL — COASTAL SUN IS BRUTAL

Brightness: 2500 nits min (3500 nits Zone A / southern latitudes)

Cooling: active (thermoelectric or forced-air HVAC)

Operating range: -20°C to +50°C ambient

Internal display temp: <85°C

Humidity control: dehumidifier or silica gel

Exhaust routed away from intake

STRUCTURAL — WIND + SALT = DOUBLE TROUBLE

Wind load: ASCE 7-22 stamped by PE

Design speed: 150+ mph hurricane zones / 120+ mph elsewhere

Foundation: engineered concrete (no direct burial)

Anchor bolts: 316 SS , epoxy-grouted, torque-specified

Pole: hot-dip galvanized (ASTM A123) or 316 SS

Lightning: NFPA 780 compliant + surge protection

Elevation: 12” min above 100-year flood / highest tide

ELECTRICAL — SALT LOVES ELECTRICITY

Enclosures: NEMA 4X (316 SS) for all junctions

Wire: tinned copper marine grade; XLPE or EP insulation

Terminations: crimped lugs + dielectric grease + adhesive heat-shrink

Surge protection: Type 2 SPD on mains; replace every 3–5 years

Ground: <5 ohms resistance; separate lightning + equipment ground

UPS: sealed AGM or lithium in marine-rated enclosure

NETWORK — BACKUP IS NOT OPTIONAL

Primary: armored fiber (gel-filled) preferred

Backup: cellular 4G/5G with marine-rated antenna + lightning arrestor

Antenna mount: 316 SS bracket; sealed cable entry

Security: always-on VPN; no inbound ports; zero-trust access

DISPLAY & PLAYER

High-bright LCD 2500+ nits or outdoor-rated LED

Media player: industrial, fanless or filtered , -20°C to +60°C

Player location: inside sealed cooled enclosure (never external)

Storage: industrial SSD (not consumer)

Auto-brightness: ambient sensor with salt-resistant housing

Warranty: 3-year outdoor minimum (5-year preferred LED)

COMMISSIONING SIGN-OFF (Before You Leave)

Hose test passed (IP65/66 verification)

Thermal test at full solar load (noon, clear sky)

Brightness verified with light meter: nits

All fasteners torqued + torque-seal paint applied

Ground resistance tested: ohms (target <5)

Surge protectors installed + indicators green

Lightning protection continuity verified

Network primary + backup tested with failover

48-hour burn-in completed

RMM agent reporting to dashboard

Operator trained (filters, emergency shutoff, content)

As-builts and photos archived

PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE — THE SALT SCHEDULE

Frequency Task

Weekly Visual inspection: corrosion, seals, graﬀiti, playback

Monthly Replace/clean air filters (salt chokes fast)

Monthly Inspect gaskets; check salt crystallization

Monthly Flush condensate drain with fresh water

Quarterly Inspect fasteners; re-torque; replace any with red rust

Quarterly Test surge protectors; replace if faulted

Quarterly Verify ground continuity

Quarterly Clean display with fresh water + soft cloth (no solvents)

Semi-Annual Professional corrosion inspection (NDT thickness)

Semi-Annual Test HVAC performance vs. baseline

Annual Full electrical: Megger test, terminations, breakers

Annual Structural: foundation, anchors, pole alignment

Every 2–3 yr Replace all gaskets (Zone A: every 2 years)

Every 3–5 yr Replace surge protectors (salt degrades them)

Every 5 yr Major refurbishment assessment

TOP 10 COASTAL KILLERS

# Killer Fix 1 White rust on galvanized Use 316 SS or duplex coating 2 Salt-clogged cooling Monthly filter changes

Table 3 – continued # Killer Fix 3 Corroded PCB IP65+ enclosure + monthly checks 4 Condensation inside Dehumidifier + proper sealing 5 Failed touch overlay Sealed PCAP + monthly cleaning 6 Blown surge protector Replace every 3 – 5 years 7 Faded display film Marine-grade AR + optical bonding 8 Structural storm failure PE-stamped design + annual inspection 9 Network outage Marine antenna + cellular backup 10 Ground fault Marine terminals + dielectric grease

EMERGENCY CONTACTS

Role Name / Company Phone Project Manager Structural Engineer (PE) Electrical Contractor Manufacturer Support RMM / NOC

Laminate this card. Salt destroys paper in 48 hours. KMA.global | industrygroup.org | kioskindustry.org

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