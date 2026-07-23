Last Updated on August 4, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Convention Preview

Everyone working with retail technology today finds themself on information overload. A reality that makes tech partnerships important.

The RetailNOW show, July 26 to 28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, offers an opportunity to meet partners in all aspects of this ever-changing landscape to harness the emerging capabilities of AI, IoT, data analytics, edge computing, cloud computing, cyber security, biometric identification and more. Unlike shows such as CES and the National Retail Show, RetailNOW, sponsored by the Retail Solutions Providers Association, is where players that actually deploy retail technology converge, such as POS dealers, system integrators, payment experts, self-service solution providers, software developers and hardware manufacturers.

“RetailNOW is one of the best shows for retailers who want to quickly separate meaningful innovation from hype,” said DeAnn Campbell, owner of Storwyse, a global advisory helping retailers eliminate operational friction and elevate customer experience.

Attendance continues to rise as retailers recognize the important role that value added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and independent sales organizations (ISOs) play in educating and assisting brands in deploying emerging technology. Such players recommend hardware, install systems, integrate software, provide service managed fleets and influence replacement cycles.

Retail service providers’ role has become especially important as retailers and brands seek a unified technology ecosystem.

“The ecosystem is converging,” said Craig Keefner, editor in chief at The Industry Group. “The traditional boundaries between POS, kiosks, digital signage, payment terminals, mobile ordering and AI platforms continue to blur. Increasingly, these are viewed as interconnected endpoints managed within a unified retail technology infrastructure.”

Market Report educates attendees

The Industry Group, in partnership with the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, has introduced its Tiger 2026 Market Report in conjunction with RetailNOW to update attendees on the latest technology trends while engaging with players in the evolving retail ecosystem. The report is designed to benefit companies in their business planning and forecasts 11.1% combined annual growth rate for the self-service kiosk market to roughly $82.1 billion by 2031.

“TIGER 2026 is being released in conjunction with RetailNOW 2026 to give POS dealers, VARs, ISVs and payment professionals a data-backed roadmap for expanding into unattended, software-defined and accessibility-aware self-service deployments,” Keefner said.

Intel hosts educational Walking Tour

Intel Corp., a provider of processors for the retail ecosystem and a first-time RetailNOW exhibitor, will sponsor a RetailNOW Walking Tour in partnership with The Industry Group to guide solution providers through a curated set of exhibitors. The tour is designed as a roadmap for channel partners looking to extend beyond traditional countertop POS into unattended and software-defined deployments.

The Walking Tour also demonstrates how kiosks, POS, payments, digital signage and AI edge devices are merging into unified platforms. Providers that can combine secure payments, AI, remote management and customer engagement are likely to dominate the retail landscape.

As a first-time exhibitor, Intel Corp.’s goal is to amplify its partners’ solutions, Kathy Crumley, global strategist for the company, said in an email interview. These include the following:

Humanscale, a furniture manufacturer, will have its Lenovo based (Intel) Nextpoint kiosk in the Star Micronics and SOTI exhibits. The kiosk accommodates screens up to 32 inches in both portrait and landscape orientations, while integrated mounting rails maximize compatibility with third-party devices, eliminating the need for additional brackets.

Posiflex will introduce its Nano kiosk for hospitality and lodging, while meldCX will promote manageability using Intel’s vPRO, a hardware platform that combines Intel processors, chipsets and firmware to deliver enhanced security, remote manageability and stability.

Landi Global is launching a Windows-based kiosk.

Adventech Aures will feature a countertop Intel-powered kiosk.

Other exhibitors interviewed are excited to showcase technologies designed to help VARs and ISVs expand their service capabilities for retail clients.

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), a branding company that helps retailers and brands navigate today’s evolving consumer experience, will demonstrate how VARs can evolve beyond traditional hardware sales and unlock new, recurring revenue opportunities with AI-powered digital labor.

“We’re showing partners how to expand hardware deployments throughout the store, layer in high-margin software and services, and differentiate their retail offerings with proven AI solutions that solve real retail challenges,” said Brett Beveridge, founder and CEO of T-ROC Global. “Our goal is to help VARs grow their business by selling more than devices, they can deliver complete retail transformation with ongoing value for their customers.”

Epson America Inc. will demonstrate retail receipt printers, a kitchen printer, color label printers, mobile receipt printers, kiosk printers and back office printers.

“As a long-standing, certified member of the RSPA, Epson values RetailNOW as an opportunity to connect with channel partners, resellers and retail technology professionals,” John Choi, product manager, Epson America Inc., said in an email interview. “The company’s goal is to demonstrate how its trusted printing, labeling and software solutions help retailers and channel partners address evolving operational challenges while driving greater efficiency, profitability and long-term business success.”

Partner Tech USA will demonstrate AI-powered self-checkout solutions, accessible self-service kiosks with voice ordering capabilities, and new Android GMS certified and Windows 11 POS platforms.

“Retailers are looking for technology that improves operational efficiency while delivering a better customer experience,” said Sandra Hsia, CEO of Partner Tech. At RetailNOW 2026, we’re excited to show how our AI-powered self-checkout, accessible kiosks, and flexible POS platforms help partners meet those goals while creating new opportunities for growth.”

“I would highly recommend the Walking Tour as an excellent way to find partners who can truly deliver measurable improvements in what matters most, which is customer loyalty and profitability,” Campbell of Storewyse said. “The biggest challenge today isn’t capability, it’s bringing every technology together to support the customer journey, instead of forcing customers to navigate the technology.”

The Intel sponsored Walking Tour includes the following stops: