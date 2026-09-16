WSJ Debunk – Fast Food and Kiosks – Sept 2026

Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

See kioskasia.org for original article in full – we did a review of article by Heather for WSJ and we found it much too binary for our taste. The WSJ actively promoted click bait for Walmart and SCO and likes “provocative” articles by its contract writers (who have no experience or credentials). Audience and clicks and ad revenue is the target.

And as we say on the homepage —

The lesson is not that kiosks were a mistake. It is that a self-service deployment is only finished when the human handoff is designed as carefully as the ordering screen. Most are not, and guests can tell.

It Is Learning Where People Matter

The reported “pivot back to humans” among U.S. fast-food chains is not a retreat from self-order kiosks, mobile apps, or restaurant automation. It is a correction to technology-first deployment — brands are keeping the digital estate while restoring visible, accountable hospitality around it.

The trigger was a McDonald’s franchisee survey in which guests described restaurant experiences as “rushed, impersonal, sterile and cold”. The Wall Street Journal reported McDonald’s will launch a service initiative next month, retraining more than 2 million people worldwide and making friendly service a franchise performance metric (WSJ, Asia Business Daily). Burger King is emphasizing staffed counters, order verification, and complaint response. Notably, neither is removing kiosks or suspending mobile ordering (Livemint).tradingview

The real lesson is that operational efficiency is not the same as customer experience. Kiosks excel at repeatable, structured transactions — browsing, customization, upsell, loyalty ID, payment, multilingual ordering, order routing. What self-service can inadvertently strip out is the service-recovery layer: the person a customer turns to when an order is wrong, a payment fails, an item is out, a promotion won’t apply, or an interface is unusable. In restaurants, recovery often matters more to satisfaction than the nominal speed of the initial order.

That is why the framing matters. “Humans versus kiosks” is the wrong question. The right one is: where does technology improve the transaction, and where does a person improve the experience? A weak model deploys kiosks as labor-substitution endpoints measured by utilization and labor savings. A strong model deploys them to shift routine order entry, freeing staff for greeting, assistance, exceptions, accessibility support, and dining-room management — measured by completion, accuracy, accessibility, satisfaction, and recovery.

Two points deserve more emphasis than the consumer-facing coverage gives them. First, accessibility is central, not peripheral. The standard should be equivalent service, not “a kiosk is present.” A staffed alternative must be genuinely available and not socially discouraged, and the escalation path must be visible before the customer becomes frustrated. Second, the economics are more complicated than labor reduction. Check lift can be offset by kiosk abandonment, misconfigured menus and modifiers, slower recovery, a neglected dining room, and lost repeat visits. Kiosk investment should be judged on total cost to serve and lifetime customer value, not cashier minutes removed.

AI sharpens the distinction. Roughly 80% of consumers in a Metrigy finding said they preferred a human order taker over an AI agent (Fortune) — best read as wanting a human option available, especially when things go wrong. Even high automated-completion rates still leave meaningful human intervention at scale (MetaIntro). The strongest near-term AI role is crew assistance — allergen and menu answers, error flagging before handoff, bottleneck prediction, at-risk ticket alerts, and handing a failed automated interaction to a human with context intact.

Bottom line: this is not the end of kiosk, mobile, or AI ordering. It is evidence that operators are finding the limit of treating a service business as a sequence of frictionless digital transactions. The winners will preserve channel choice, design clean human handoffs, treat accessibility as a service requirement, and redeploy labor to the moments where a person makes a measurable difference. For the kiosk industry, that is a more mature and realistic definition of success.

Totally US-centric as well and no consideration of order channels like drive-thru, delivery, in-store, etc

Accurate Data is Good

We did a financial view of three of the major providers of fast food with an eye towards self-service

Consider trending sales

Global and regionals

Channels

https://selfservice.io/Flame-Index.html

Two accuracy flags

The wire copy says “National Operators Association.” The actual McDonald’s franchisee advocacy group is the National Owners Association (NOA). Consider using “National Owners Association (NOA)” with a “[as reported]” note.nrn+1