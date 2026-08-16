Last Updated on August 16, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

As published on Retail Systems [example image for Intelligent Store Endpoint – one of three]

Three Free Executive Briefings to Help Retail Leaders Get Store Technology Right

RetailOCD has opened its Executive Resources library with three complete publications—available at no cost through January 12, 2027. These are not excerpts or teasers. Each is a full executive framework designed for leaders who need to ask better questions before signing off on store-technology investments.

What You Get

1. The Intelligent Store Endpoint A decision framework for prioritizing customer- and associate-facing endpoints. Instead of evaluating devices in isolation—kiosks, POS, self-checkout, digital signage—this briefing helps you define what each endpoint should actually enable for customers, operations, and the enterprise. Includes an investment scorecard.

Best for: Strategy, store technology, operations, CX, and infrastructure leaders.

2. The Last 10 Feet of Retail: 2027 Opportunity Map The final few feet before a transaction completes is where loyalty, payment, returns, identity, and AI converge. This briefing maps that high-stakes zone so teams can spot opportunities without missing the trust, operational, and execution risks that kill projects.

Best for: C-suite, CX, store operations, digital, payments, and IT leaders.

3. Self-Checkout Executive Readiness Scorecard A 30-statement assessment tool for determining whether your organization is actually ready to pilot, scale, or redesign self-checkout. It surfaces hidden assumptions across customer fit, labor design, loss prevention, usability, and technology support before capital is committed.

Best for: Store operations, CX, IT, finance, asset protection, and self-checkout teams.

Why These Matter Now

Most store-technology failures do not start with bad hardware. They start with misaligned questions. These resources are built to get retail, operations, technology, and payments leaders on the same page before the vendor conversations begin.

Download them, use them internally, and forward them to colleagues responsible for store modernization, self-checkout, or customer-journey investment decisions.

New tools, workbooks, and editable planning systems will be added to the RetailOCD library over time. Some future releases may be offered as paid products.