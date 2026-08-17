Call for Comments: ANSI EVSP Oct 2026 Gaps Progress Report

Last Updated on August 17, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

ANSI plans to issue the next EVSP Gaps Progress Report (against the 2023 roadmap) in October 2026. The Gaps Progress Report provides you with an opportunity to report on research, standards/codes, and conformity assessment activities as well as provide additional feedback against the gaps published in the 2023 roadmap.

ANSI thanks our 2026 Megawatt sponsor National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and continued sponsorship from Kiosk Manufacturers Association (KMA) which enabled EVSP activities to continue in this year. ANSI invites 2027 sponsorships to directly offset ANSI’s costs of executing the project.

Comments are due by October 2, 2026.

ANSI seeks input for October 2026 EV Standards Gaps Progress Report

The American National Standards Institute’s Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) plans to publish its next Gaps Progress Report in October 2026, updating progress against the 2023 EV standards and codes roadmap.

ANSI is seeking stakeholder input on research, standards and codes development, and conformity-assessment activities that address identified gaps. Contributors may also submit corrections, recommendations, proposed new gaps, and feedback on existing roadmap priorities.

The working draft covers key EV ecosystem areas, including:

Vehicle systems and battery safety, storage, transport, recycling, and second-life use

Charging infrastructure, including megawatt charging, wireless charging, cable management, and fire protection

Grid integration, such as charging-station availability and pricing data, metering, load management, DC architectures, and vehicle-to-grid interoperability

Cybersecurity, including trust chains, privacy, security-by-design, software and firmware updates, and cyber-physical EVSE vulnerabilities

ANSI describes the report as a living document that will be periodically updated as standards-development work advances. The October edition follows reports issued in May 2025, October 2025, and April 2026; the April report included updates and comments on 17 gaps plus three proposed new grid-integration gaps.

Organizations and subject-matter experts can provide input directly in the working draft—using comments or text in the designated sections—and should include supporting URLs where available. General comments and proposals for new gaps can also be submitted at the end of the relevant chapter or report. Submit feedback to evsp@ansi.org.

The 2023 roadmap is available here: ANSI EVSP roadmap.

Contact craigkeefner@pm.me if interested.

Our Comments for Considerations

1. Accessibility should be a formal EVSE standards gap

ANSI EVSP should establish a dedicated, high-priority gap for accessible public EV charging. Standards and conformity-assessment criteria should address the complete user journey, including accessible approach and clearance, reach ranges, operable parts, connector and cable handling, display readability, tactile and audible feedback, payment-terminal accessibility, error recovery, receipt options, and accessible support channels. Accessibility must apply consistently across AC, DC fast charging, and high-power charging installations—not solely to site design.

2. Treat payments as a standards issue

Public EV charging requires interoperable, secure, and accessible unattended-payment standards. The roadmap should address payment-terminal functionality, payment-card security, tokenized credentials, contactless and chip payment, price disclosure before authorization, authorization-hold transparency, receipts, refunds and dispute handling, offline/degraded-mode behavior, and privacy-preserving options that do not require a driver to install an app or create a proprietary account.

3. Standardize human-readable status and error recovery

Standardized EVSE diagnostic information should include a customer-facing layer, not only machine-readable or technician-facing codes. Public interfaces should provide plain-language status, the action a user can take, whether payment or authorization has been affected, expected restoration timing where available, and an accessible route to live or remote assistance. Standardized visual, audible, and tactile error cues should be considered alongside back-end reporting requirements.

4. Improve price, availability, and reservation transparency

Availability, reservation, and price standards should specify a consumer-facing minimum data set: charger operational status; connector and power capability; accessibility attributes; payment methods accepted; idle, reservation, and other fees; pricing basis and expected price; reservation terms; and the last verified status time. The information should be available both through interoperable digital channels and at the point of service in an accessible, understandable format.

5. Add an “unattended public EVSE” operational profile

New Gap: Public Unattended EVSE User Experience, Operations, and Serviceability

Public EVSE operates as unattended self-service infrastructure, but the roadmap lacks a cross-cutting framework for customer interaction, payment, accessibility, remote assistance, fault recovery, uptime reporting, field serviceability, and transaction accountability.

Public EVSE operates as unattended self-service infrastructure, but the roadmap lacks a cross-cutting framework for customer interaction, payment, accessibility, remote assistance, fault recovery, uptime reporting, field serviceability, and transaction accountability. Recommendation: Develop an interoperable public-EVSE service profile and supporting conformance criteria covering user interface design, accessibility, payment and receipts, remote assistance, customer-safe fault handling, standardized status/error messages, and operational metrics.

Potential organizations: ANSI EVSP, SAE, UL Solutions, NEMA, OCA, CharIN, EVRoaming Foundation, PCI SSC, accessibility experts, charge-point operators, payment networks, kiosk/self-service technology providers, and consumer groups.

EV charging is increasingly a public self-service transaction, not simply an electrical connection. Standards must address the entire experience: a driver must be able to find a working charger, understand the price, pay without unnecessary friction, operate the equipment independently, recover from errors, receive a receipt, and obtain help when the transaction fails.