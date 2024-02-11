ADA Regulations Coming – ADA Accessibility Guidelines

ADA and Accessibility “Advance Regulatory Guidelines” by Kiosk Association

In June it is expected that we will see not one, but two documents from U.S. Access Board on ADA and Accessibility. See our December 2023 post – ADA Accessibility Update – U.S. Access Board Timelines.

Accessibility Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and also Accessibility Guidelines for Self-Service Transaction Machines are both on the table.

The Kiosk Association works closely with regulatory agencies and several of us participate in learning sessions regarding upcoming regulations, ways to structure and ways to enforce being my pet interests (Craig Allen Keefner).

At HIMSS 2024 this year we will release our best guess and predictions of what to expect. Simply stop by booth 2189 and be scanned.

If you are interested and will not be at the show, then email your contact information and company info to [email protected], or you can call 720-324-1837.

