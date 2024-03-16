Voice AI Liability – Domino’s Sued over AI Voiceprints

Voice AI Liability – Domino’s Sued

Not all is smooth sailing in the world of Voice AI Chatbots for taking customer orders. Here is latest example.

In another look — we went and tried out the latest Voice ordering system at our local Carl Jr’s. They tested it for awhile and then took it offline after all the mistakes and have since put it back in. It was cumbersome at best to use and at the end of the order, it didn’t tell me what I had ordered and how much it would be at the next window. I checked with the employee (almost seemed like he was only one) and he said its still mixed results. Some thoughts on that:

We had to wait 15 minutes for a couple of hamburgers even though only one other customer

Cutting down on staff is short-sighted. The Voice AI cannot cook/prepare/wrap the hamburgers

Once again the balance between automation and people is a broken equation at Carl Jrs.

You can order with an AI — but forget the “fast food” factor.

Meanwhile at Dominos….

Copilot Summary