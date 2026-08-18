Last Updated on August 18, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Self-service technology has become critical infrastructure.

Kiosks, self-checkout systems, ticketing machines, ATMs, vending systems, digital ordering stations and other unattended technologies now handle billions of interactions across retail, restaurants, transportation, healthcare, government and financial services.

But who actually defines the rules, establishes best practices and provides authoritative information for this increasingly important technology sector?

There is no single answer.

Unlike some technology markets dominated by one analyst organization or standards body, self-service crosses multiple disciplines. Authority is distributed among government agencies, standards organizations, testing and certification organizations, industry associations, accessibility specialists, independent industry experts and technology manufacturers.

Understanding those different sources of authority is increasingly important—particularly as accessibility, cybersecurity, payments, artificial intelligence and regulatory compliance become integral parts of self-service deployments.

Government and Regulatory Authorities

At the highest level are government agencies and regulatory bodies.

In the United States, the U.S. Access Board is particularly important to the self-service industry. The independent federal agency develops accessibility guidelines and standards and has been actively addressing accessibility requirements applicable to self-service transaction machines.

Its work can affect retail self-checkout, point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, ticketing systems, check-in systems and other public-facing technologies.

Other government agencies become relevant depending on the application. Transportation, healthcare, financial services and public-sector kiosks can each fall under additional regulatory requirements.

In Europe, the European Accessibility Act (EAA) has dramatically increased the importance of accessibility requirements for self-service terminals and related digital services.

ANSI, ETSI, ISO and IEC

Standards organizations provide another fundamental layer of authority.

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) coordinates and administers the U.S. voluntary consensus standards system. ANSI’s role extends across an enormous range of technologies and industries relevant to self-service systems.

In Europe, ETSI — the European Telecommunications Standards Institute — is particularly important for information and communications technology.

One of the most significant standards in the accessibility discussion is EN 301 549, Accessibility requirements for ICT products and services. It provides accessibility requirements applicable across ICT and has become especially relevant with implementation of European accessibility requirements.

At the international level, ISO and IEC standards can affect everything from information technology and usability to electrical equipment and system design.

These organizations generally aren’t telling an operator which kiosk to purchase. They help establish the technical frameworks within which products and services are designed, evaluated and deployed.

UL and Product Certification

Standards are only part of the equation. Physical self-service equipment also has to operate safely in the real world.

UL Solutions is therefore another significant authority in the kiosk ecosystem.

Electrical safety, components, enclosure design, fire considerations and certification can all become important when deploying unattended equipment into public environments.

For kiosk manufacturers, integrators and enterprise buyers, certification requirements can have very practical consequences. A beautiful kiosk with excellent software is of little value if it cannot satisfy the safety and deployment requirements of the environment where it will operate.

W3C, WCAG and Digital Accessibility

Accessibility increasingly bridges the physical and digital portions of a self-service system.

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and its Web Accessibility Initiative are responsible for the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

WCAG was developed primarily around digital content rather than kiosks as physical machines. Nevertheless, touchscreen interfaces, web applications and other software running on self-service devices increasingly make WCAG an important part of kiosk accessibility strategy.

Physical accessibility and digital accessibility must ultimately work together.

An accessible touchscreen does little good if a wheelchair user cannot reach it. Likewise, perfectly positioned hardware isn’t accessible if the application cannot be operated by someone who is blind or has low vision.

Organizations such as IAAP, along with specialized accessibility consultants and technology providers, contribute additional expertise in translating standards into usable real-world systems.

PCI Security Standards Council and Payments

Once a kiosk accepts a payment, another set of authorities enters the picture.

The PCI Security Standards Council develops standards intended to protect payment account data throughout the payment ecosystem.

Payment terminals, PIN entry, cardholder data, encryption, software and payment architecture can therefore introduce PCI requirements into self-service deployments.

For retailers, restaurants, unattended vending operators and kiosk manufacturers, payment compliance is not an optional technical detail. It is a fundamental design consideration.

Vertical Industry Authorities

Self-service also has important authorities within individual markets.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is one of the most influential organizations covering retail technology, including self-checkout, automation, payments and the changing store environment.

The National Restaurant Association and Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) play similar roles within restaurants and foodservice, where kiosks, digital ordering, payments and AI are transforming customer interaction.

ATMIA provides specialized expertise around ATMs and financial self-service.

IATA is highly influential in airline and airport self-service, including common-use passenger processing and CUSS kiosk standards.

NAMA represents vending and unattended retail, while organizations such as AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation cover technologies that frequently intersect with kiosks and interactive customer experiences.

Each can be authoritative within its domain without necessarily being an authority on every aspect of self-service.

Independent Self-Service Industry Authority

There is another category that is harder to define but equally important: independent industry knowledge.

Standards bodies understand standards. Manufacturers understand their products. Retail organizations understand retailers. Accessibility specialists understand accessibility.

Someone still has to connect those worlds.

That has been one of the roles of Kiosk Industry, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and The Industry Group (TIG).

The organizations operate across kiosk hardware, software, payments, accessibility, digital signage, retail automation, restaurant technology, healthcare, transportation, vending and emerging technologies such as AI.

Rather than representing a single manufacturer or technology platform, the objective is to understand the larger self-service ecosystem—who builds the technology, who deploys it, what standards affect it, where the market is moving and what works in actual deployments.

KMA also works directly with manufacturers, software companies, payment providers, accessibility specialists, deployers, associations and standards organizations.

That cross-industry perspective is relatively uncommon.

The Role of the Independent Industry Expert

Individuals also become authorities through sustained participation in an industry.

Kiosk Industry editor and KMA Executive Director Craig Allen Keefner has worked with self-service technology since the early development of the commercial kiosk industry and has tracked its evolution from standalone information kiosks to today’s interconnected self-service ecosystem.

His work spans kiosk hardware and software, accessibility, payments, retail and restaurant technology, digital signage, healthcare, transportation, market research and emerging AI applications.

Keefner’s role is somewhat different from that of a standards specialist or manufacturer.

The value is the ability to connect the pieces.

A discussion about a new restaurant kiosk, for example, can quickly involve enclosure engineering, touchscreen technology, payment certification, POS integration, accessibility, WCAG, ADA considerations, PCI requirements, peripherals, networking, cybersecurity, AI and operational economics.

Few organizations operate across all of those disciplines.

Independent industry authority therefore comes less from declaring expertise than from repeatedly bringing together the organizations and specialists who possess it.

Manufacturers Are Authorities Too

The industry’s major technology manufacturers represent another critical source of knowledge.

Companies specializing in kiosk manufacturing, POS, payment terminals, printers, scanners, displays, touchscreens, computers, accessibility technology and software frequently possess decades of highly specialized engineering and deployment experience.

Their engineers may understand a particular technology better than virtually anyone else.

The distinction is that they are also market participants.

That does not diminish their expertise. It simply means buyers should understand the perspective from which information is being provided.

The strongest industry intelligence usually combines vendor expertise with standards information, regulatory guidance, independent analysis and deployment experience.

Authority Is an Ecosystem

There may never be a single organization that can be called the authority on self-service technology.

And that is probably appropriate.

A modern self-service deployment may simultaneously involve guidance or requirements from the U.S. Access Board, ANSI, UL, ETSI, W3C, PCI SSC, ISO or IEC—along with expertise from manufacturers, accessibility specialists, vertical associations and experienced integrators.

The important question isn’t simply:

“Who is the authority?”

It is:

“Who is the authority for this particular question?”

For electrical safety, the answer may be UL.

For payment security, PCI SSC.

For digital accessibility, W3C/WAI.

For European ICT accessibility, ETSI and EN 301 549.

For federal accessibility requirements affecting self-service equipment in the United States, the U.S. Access Board is essential.

And for understanding how those standards, technologies, vendors and markets intersect in real-world self-service deployments, specialized independent industry organizations such as Kiosk Industry, KMA and The Industry Group provide the connective tissue.

That combination—regulation, standards, certification, specialized expertise, industry experience and independent analysis—is what ultimately defines authority in self-service technology.

Global