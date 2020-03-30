Last Updated on March 30, 2020 at 10:52 am

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MARCH 30, 2020

Kandice Sanders

Connected Technology Solutions (CTS)

262-437-8096, ksanders@connectedts.com

Connected Technology Solutions Temporarily Furloughs Staff Due to Coronavirus

Menomonee Falls, WI: Connected Technology Solutions (CTS), the local kiosk manufacturer, closed their facilities and furloughed 95% of their staff starting Monday March 23rd due to concerns of the Coronavirus. With only current crisis-level staffing, the company intends to re-open operations in accordance with state and local directives.

Sandra Nix, President & CEO, stated “For the health and safety of not only our team members but our families and our communities as well, CTS is enacting a temporary furlough of most non-sales related staff. While we aren’t alone in enacting a temporary furlough, we are at the forefront of small to medium-sized manufacturers to do so. We’ve built an amazing team here and we need to look out for each other.

This is an opportunity for us to step up and be leaders while protecting each other, our families and our community.”

Overall, the crisis level staffing will be available to perform basic business functions and technical helpdesk support will continue to be available to CTS customers during the furlough. No production, research, development, 3D printing nor deliveries will be made during this time.

About Connected Technology Solutions:

Connected Technology Solutions (CTS) is the thought leader in branded user experiences including point of purchase kiosks, digital signage, interactive displays and retail fixtures, with an extensive roster of clients in the healthcare, retail, hospitality, transportation industries and more. Recognized for its outstanding creative talent and innovative engineering, the Wisconsin-based company has won numerous prestigious awards for its customized software and hardware design, implementation, and customer service and support since its founding in 2002. CTS is the parent company of CTS Healthcare Services and Mighty Touch. For more information, visit connectedts.com.

