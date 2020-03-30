Last Updated on March 30, 2020 at 3:35 pm

TEAMSable Partners With Worldnet Payments To Provide EMV Payment Solutions to Merchants

San Jose, California – March 30, 2020 – TEAMSable, premiere hardware manufacturer of complete Point-Of-Sale (POS) systems, and Worldnet Payments, a trusted leader in electronic payments and security technology, announced today that they have joined forces to provide a one-stop shop for businesses looking for EMV certified frictionless payments solutions. This partnership will enable EMV payment processing on TEAMSable point-of-sale systems for retail, restaurants, hospitality, health care, and more.

Worldnet Payment’s gateway is certified to industry-leading processors and will integrate with TEAMSable’s POS hardware. This will allow transaction data to transfer seamlessly from the POS to the payment terminal, delivering a frictionless payment experience to customers, while saving merchants time and resources. Worldnet EMV certified with major processors and also provides Contactless and eCommerce solutions which means you would be able to accept any payment anywhere with all major credit and debit cards.

“Commerce is changing faster than ever before and merchants require versatile payment solutions to meet those demands,” said Conn Byrne, Worldnet Payments’ Senior Vice President of Sales. “By partnering with TEAMSable, we can deliver an integrated solution that will help merchants advance and grow their business.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Worldnet Payments because they have a dedicated team and the latest payments technology and security,” said Michael Hsieh, General Manager at TEAMSable. “We are proud to be partnering with them to enable merchants to accept EMV and mobile payments securely from anywhere.”

TEAMSable is continuously making strides to quickly and efficiently bring versatile point-of-sale solutions to the market. For businesses today to thrive, they must be able to accept a wide range of payments and provide security for card data. This partnership ensures that business owners have what is needed to run a successful operation for years to come.

About TEAMSable POS, Inc.

Founded in 2006, TEAMSable POS started as a division of Team Research Inc., a public company in Taiwan and doing business based in San Jose, California for over 25 years. TEAMSable POS offers a complete line of POS Hardware and mPOS solutions including all-in-one touch systems, mobile devices, peripherals, and payment terminals. Their team has a proven track record of delivering quality products and first-class customer service, always ensuring that products are delivered in a timely fashion and within budget. To learn more visit: www.teamsable.com

About Worldnet Payments

Worldnet Payments delivers frictionless payment solutions to Software Vendors and Integrators. We were founded in 2007 and our technology has been designed from the ground up to deliver seamlessly integrated omnichannel payments. We deliver end to end solutions, from advice on architecture, to support in rollout and merchant migration, helping to ensure a truly frictionless integration experience for our customers. The company operates from Atlanta GA, with a European base in Dublin, Ireland. To learn more visit: www.worldnetpayments.com

Media Contact:

Worldnet Payments

Cassandra Buckley

Sales & Marketing Operations Manager

(470) 372-1601

cassandra.buckley@worldnettps.com

TEAMSable POS, Inc.

Michael Hsieh

General Manager

(408) 775-8384

michael.hsieh@teamsable.com