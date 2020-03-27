Drive-Thru Kiosk, Member, picks

Self-Order Drive Thru Technology Overview

In February 2020, we helped create a presentation on current drive thru technology as used in self-order. As an information service to readers here is the presentation.

To Request More Information

  • For information specific to Olea Kiosks please email info@olea.com and mention KMA Drive Thru info
  • For general information on technology and application you can also contact Craig at craig@kma.global

Actual Presentation in PDF form

Drive-Thru-Intel Olea Overview-Outdoor-Rev4-compressed

