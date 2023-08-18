Credit Card Security for EV
The following video illustrates a typical hack for sniffing credentials from an ATM. Pretty easy stuff.
Now for Question and Answer
EV Charging Stations and their arguments that only tap to pay (Contactless) should be the only form of payment terminal. It is so wrong on so many levels. Nor is it (the most secure way of payment). The hacks on tap and cellphone-sucking tech has really advanced.
I just read a 2019 Techcrunch article punching the pay on tap thing and while it seems rational, it is not a solution, it is just another trendy way to pay.
Petro stations have to use card and keypad readers and so should EV charging (thank Nevi) for requiring them. So if anyone can enlighten me as to how tap to pay is the safest way for EV charging stations is the answer, watch the video and tell me why fraudsters would not do the very same thing.
Further, Tactile PIN is still a thing and I assure you blind people who hire their drivers would appreciate it if using debit which too is a requirement.
The Access-board is putting their NPRM on EV Charging rules for ADA adoption this sept 2023. It would be good for EV charging MFG to step up and get the ADA right from the start. To this day, I have not seen any EV charging enter thought into accessibility.
Answer
I do agree though that EV charging should be fully equipped for chip and contactless capability, and PIN entry for when it is required.
- Charge to Charge now supports all-in-one Ingenico Self 3000 payment device, exclusively configured and deployed by Unattended Card Payments, Inc (UCP Inc).
- Ingenico — The Future of EV Charging: The Evolution of an Industry
Robert Chilcoat President: Operations at Unattended Card Payments