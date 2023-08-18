NFC Payment – Video of Chase ATM

Credit Card Security for EV

The following video illustrates a typical hack for sniffing credentials from an ATM. Pretty easy stuff.

Now for Question and Answer

EV Charging Stations and their arguments that only tap to pay (Contactless) should be the only form of payment terminal. It is so wrong on so many levels. Nor is it (the most secure way of payment). The hacks on tap and cellphone-sucking tech has really advanced.

I just read a 2019 Techcrunch article punching the pay on tap thing and while it seems rational, it is not a solution, it is just another trendy way to pay.

Petro stations have to use card and keypad readers and so should EV charging (thank Nevi) for requiring them. So if anyone can enlighten me as to how tap to pay is the safest way for EV charging stations is the answer, watch the video and tell me why fraudsters would not do the very same thing.

Further, Tactile PIN is still a thing and I assure you blind people who hire their drivers would appreciate it if using debit which too is a requirement.

The Access-board is putting their NPRM on EV Charging rules for ADA adoption this sept 2023. It would be good for EV charging MFG to step up and get the ADA right from the start. To this day, I have not seen any EV charging enter thought into accessibility.

Answer