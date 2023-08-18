NFC Payment – Video of Chase ATM

By | August 18, 2023
0 Comment

Credit Card Security for EV

The following video illustrates a typical hack for sniffing credentials from an ATM. Pretty easy stuff.

 

Now for Question and Answer

EV Charging Stations and their arguments that only tap to pay (Contactless) should be the only form of payment terminal. It is so wrong on so many levels. Nor is it (the most secure way of payment). The hacks on tap and cellphone-sucking tech has really advanced.

I just read a 2019 Techcrunch article punching the pay on tap thing and while it seems rational, it is not a solution, it is just another trendy way to pay.

Petro stations have to use card and keypad readers and so should EV charging (thank Nevi) for requiring them. So if anyone can enlighten me as to how tap to pay is the safest way for EV charging stations is the answer, watch the video and tell me why fraudsters would not do the very same thing.

Further, Tactile PIN is still a thing and I assure you blind people who hire their drivers would appreciate it if using debit which too is a requirement.

The Access-board is putting their NPRM on EV Charging rules for ADA adoption this sept 2023. It would be good for EV charging MFG to step up and get the ADA right from the start. To this day, I have not seen any EV charging enter thought into accessibility.

Answer

 

Robert Chilcoat President: Operations at Unattended Card Payments

charge to charge offering

charge to charge offering

The private key/certificate used by the card to sign the transaction is never transmitted during the transaction and cannot be accessed. The private key/certificate is protected and encrypted on the card itself and the merchant does not receive sensitive data. Instead, a hash/encrypted number is passed to the reader. It’s never in the clear like it is on a mag strip so contactless skimming attacks are largely unfruitful. A rouge contactless reader like the one in the video would need to be attached to a legitimate merchant account that is doing fraudulent transactions for a fraudster to get any money. This is one of the reasons that there are many steps and security checks to get through to open a merchant account. If a fraudster was successful at opening a merchant account it wouldn’t be very long before it was flagged for fraud and closed and the cardholder would be insured for any losses. There are also limits on the value of contactless transactions set by the card issuer which can also be further curtailed from their by the processor based on risk.

 


I do agree though that EV charging should be fully equipped for chip and contactless capability, and PIN entry for when it is required.
Resources
Post Views: 0
NFC Kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.