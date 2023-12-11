ADA Accessibility Update – U.S. Access Board Timelines

By | December 11, 2023
ADA Accessibility Update – U.S. Access Board Timelines

It pays to underestimate the completion of a government regulatory process and once again that is true. Both upcoming timelines for official guidance from the U.S. Access Board have been pushed back to January and June.  We want to thank Steve Taylor with TaylorPOS for pointing it out to us. Thanks Steve!

Title: Accessibility Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations   (January)

https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202310&RIN=3014-AA48

Title: Accessibility Guidelines for Self-Service Transaction Machines  (June)

https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202310&RIN=3014-AA44

ATBCB RIN: 3014-AA48 Publication ID: Fall 2023
Title: Accessibility Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Abstract:Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are becoming commonplace with the rising production and use of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.  According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are nearly 50,000 public EV charging stations with almost 127,000 charging ports across the country.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November 2021, allocates $7.5 billion to construct a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations to accelerate the adoption of EVs.  It is expected that the installation and use of EV charging stations will continue to expand; however, at present, there are no federal regulations specifying accessibility requirements for EV charging stations to ensure that they are accessible to and useable by persons with disabilities. The Access Board thus intends to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking to supplement its Accessibility Guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) with scoping and technical requirements for electric vehicle charging stations.
Agency: Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board(ATBCB) Priority: Other Significant
RIN Status: Previously published in the Unified Agenda Agenda Stage of Rulemaking: Proposed Rule Stage
Major: Undetermined Unfunded Mandates: No
CFR Citation: 36 CFR 1191
Legal Authority: 42 U.S.C. 12101 et seq.    42 U.S.C. 4151 et seq.
Legal Deadline:  None
Timetable:

Action Date FR Cite
NPRM 01/00/2024
Regulatory Flexibility Analysis Required: Undetermined Government Levels Affected: Undetermined
Federalism: No
Included in the Regulatory Plan: No
RIN Data Printed in the FR: No

Self-Service NPRM

TBCB RIN: 3014-AA44 Publication ID: Fall 2023
Title: Accessibility Guidelines for Self-Service Transaction Machines
Abstract:This rulemaking would amend the Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board’s existing accessibility guidelines for buildings and facilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA), located at 36 CFR part 1191, to include guidelines for the accessibility of fixed self-service transaction machines, self-service kiosks, information transaction machines, and point-of-sale devices.  The U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Justice are expected, via separate rulemakings, to adopt these amended guidelines as enforceable standards for devices and equipment covered by the ADA.
Agency: Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board(ATBCB) Priority: Other Significant
RIN Status: Previously published in the Unified Agenda Agenda Stage of Rulemaking: Proposed Rule Stage
Major: No Unfunded Mandates: No
CFR Citation: 36 CFR 1191
Legal Authority: 42 U.S.C. 12204    29 U.S.C. 792
Legal Deadline:  None
Timetable:

Action Date FR Cite
ANPRM 09/21/2022 87 FR 57662
ANPRM Comment Period End 11/21/2022
NPRM 06/00/2024
Regulatory Flexibility Analysis Required: Undetermined Government Levels Affected: Undetermined
Federalism: No
Included in the Regulatory Plan: No
RIN Data Printed in the FR: No
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.