WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tomorrow, Tuesday the 20th at 3:30 pm EDT, the CEO of Inspire Brands Paul Brown speaks on innovation and lessons from Arby’s, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, and other Inspire Brands companies. The Kiosk Association is the session sponsor. Our mission is to inform and educate. Towards that end here is a direct link to register. Some of the innovations include new drive-thru designs as well as integration to Alexa and Amazon.

Some other recent innovations in the QSR and Fast Casual space that the Kiosk Association has noted include:

Contactless transactions combined with facial recognition for authentication

Weatherproof Android EMV Terminals Introduced – link

Touchless Kiosk Software (patent pending) – podcast interview at FinTech – link

QSR Market Review by Kiosk Industry – in SLED and Federal $6B in Opportunities – link

Contactless Curbside Pickup with Geo-Fencing – El Pollo Loco – link

Self-Service Kiosks With Pickup “Cubbies” ala Brightlook and Caesars Pizza – link

If you are interested in self-order kiosks we have a catalog on kioskindustry.org of many manufacturers (customers include Appetize and McDonald’s to name some). There are 22 COVID-related solutions available from the Kiosk Association including automatic sanitizers, CDC-approved kiosks, and temperature scanning. You can see the catalog Temperature COVID Catalog on the Intel Marketplace Solutions.

About the Kiosk Association (KMA) —

On ADA and accessibility, we work directly with the U.S. Access Board and have a complete set of guidelines.

On PCI – we are a participating organization with PCI SSC. Our primary focus is on unattended ordering and ADA.

We are international with members in US, Germany, UK, SE Asia, and more.

Our mission is to inform and educate.

Contact Information

If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like free no-cost consulting, information, or assistance on ADA, EMV or Health (HIPAA), please contact [email protected] or call 720-324-1837. Thanks to the generous financial support of our GOLD sponsors Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Nanonation, Pyramid, Kiosk Group, Vispero, Zebra, AUO, 22Miles, and Honeywell.