Self-Service & NRF2020 Preview – National Retail Federation tradeshow

NRF 2020 Preview Update
NRF is the largest retail exposition in the world and we will be there. KMA will be in booth 1703. We’ll represent over 50 companies from across the world.
Here are locations for seeing and meeting with KMA members.
- Olea Kiosks – 1703
- KioWare – 1703
- Nanonation – 1703
- Pyramid – 1703 and 5680 Main Booth
- Frank Mayer – 1703
- Vispero – 1703
- Zebra – 1703 – 5555 and 3301
- ZIVELO – 1703 – 5137 [Verifone]
- KIOSK – 5800
- PROVISIO – 1703
- Storm Interface – 1703 – 1609
- UCP Unattended Payments – 1703
- DCAP Systems – 1703
- Ingenico – 3436
- Marathon Deployment – 1107
|Craig is a senior staff writer for Kiosk Industry Group Association. He has 25 years of experience in the industry. He contributed to this article.