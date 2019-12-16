NRF 2019 trade show image
Kiosk Newsbits, Member, NRF, picks, Retail Kiosk, Retail Kiosk Software

Self-Service & NRF2020 Preview – National Retail Federation tradeshow

NRF 2020 Preview Update

National Retail Federation Member LogoNRF is the largest retail exposition in the world and we will be there. KMA will be in booth 1703. We’ll represent over 50 companies from across the world.

Here are locations for seeing and meeting with KMA members.

Craig is a  senior staff writer for Kiosk Industry Group Association. He has 25 years of experience in the industry. He contributed to this article.