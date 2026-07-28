SureTap runs on Datacap’s omnichannel payments gateway, using the same standardized integration ISVs already use for countertop, mobile and unattended devices, which keeps implementation friction low for existing Datacap partners.

The solution supports contactless tap transactions and ties SoftPOS into credit, debit, ACH, eCommerce, gift and recurring payments, positioning SoftPOS as another front end on a unified commerce platform rather than a separate, experimental channel. (Datacap release you provided.)

For channel partners, Datacap emphasizes “channel‑friendly” deployment: ISVs control pricing and merchant relationships, and there is no direct‑to‑merchant competition from Datacap itself. (Datacap release you provided.)