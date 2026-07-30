Last Updated on July 31, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Ingenico Summer Update

In retail, every interaction matters, and the payment experience remains one of the most critical moments in the customer journey.

As retailers continue to digitize operations and elevate customer expectations, the focus has shifted beyond fast transactions to creating connected, smart, and seamless experiences. From mobile line-busting and contactless payments to self-service environments powered by Android-based platforms, technology is helping retailers simplify operations while delivering greater convenience and personalization.

Together with its partners, Ingenico is driving the next generation of retail innovation through solutions like the AXIUM platform, transforming payment devices into powerful business enablement tools. Beyond payment acceptance, retailers can seamlessly integrate loyalty programs, deliver personalized offers at checkout, remotely manage device fleets, and unlock actionable insights, all from a single, scalable platform that enhances both operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The industry’s direction is clear: payments are no longer just about accepting transactions. They are becoming a strategic touchpoint that connects commerce, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

Hear from industry leaders and technology partners as they discuss the trends shaping the future of retail and the role of innovative payment solutions in creating more connected, efficient, and customer-centric experiences. Through collaboration and innovation, Ingenico and its partners are helping retailers meet evolving consumer expectations and move commerce forward.

NRF Video 2026

https://vimeo.com/1214367248?fl=ip&fe=ec

More Updates

SoftPOS industry update – news about SoftPOS including Datacap new SureTap. Elliot is at RSPA and has big writeup coming as well next week.

https://kioskindustry.org/softpos-2026/

https://kioskindustry.org/softpos-2026/ Next-generation AXIUM payment device family launched — Unified architecture across mobile, countertop, multilane, self-service, PIN pad, and SoftPOS form factors, all running Android 14 and certified to PCI PTS v7.paymentscardsandmobile.com

Ingenico 360 unified cloud platform introduced — Cloud-native platform integrating device management, transaction services, POS connectivity, analytics, digital receipts, and developer tools; now live across Europe, the Americas, and APAC.finextra.com

Strategic shift to software-driven platform business — Company emphasized its transition from hardware-centric to software-driven, with AXIUM and Ingenico 360 designed, engineered, and supported end-to-end by Ingenico teams in France. finextra.com

Olga Damiron appointed Chief People & Culture Officer prnewswire.com

New brand look and retail payment solutions showcased at NRF 2026 — Retail’s Big Show in New York, January 2026. prnewswire.com

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