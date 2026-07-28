Gift Card Kiosk 2026 – Ready for a Rebirth?

Yes, Walmart involved with gift cards, but not as a kiosk operator or manufacturer.
Walmart participates in the gift card ecosystem in several ways:
- Sells thousands of gift cards through in-store gift card displays and online, including Walmart-branded cards and cards from hundreds of other retailers.
- Uses third-party gift card merchandising partners. The large gift card displays (“gift card malls”) found in many Walmart stores are typically managed by companies such as Blackhawk Network (BHN) and InComm Payments, which handle merchandising, activation, and retailer relationships.
- Offers digital gift cards, with its eGift card platform powered by CashStar for online delivery.
What Walmart does not currently do
I haven’t found evidence that Walmart has deployed self-service gift card issuance kiosks where customers walk up to a dedicated kiosk, select a card, pay, and have it printed on demand.
Instead, Walmart generally uses:
- Traditional gift card racks/displays
- Cashier activation
- Self-checkout activation for eligible gift cards
- Online/eGift card purchasing
Could Walmart adopt print-on-demand kiosks?
Potentially. Walmart is exactly the type of retailer that could benefit from them because they could:
- Reduce inventory of hundreds of physical card SKUs.
- Lower theft and tampering by storing only blank cards.
- Print and activate cards only after payment.
- Free up valuable floor space.
The business case is compelling, but Walmart has historically emphasized large, low-cost gift card displays supplied by partners like Blackhawk rather than standalone kiosks.
If Walmart or another top retailer begins replacing traditional gift card racks with print-on-demand gift card kiosks, it would represent a significant shift in retail merchandising and self-service technology. It’s the kind of deployment that could accelerate adoption across grocery, pharmacy, and big-box retail.
Market Overview: The Emerging Opportunity for Self-Service Gift Card Kiosks
For more than two decades, gift cards have primarily been sold through racks and display fixtures in supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and mass merchants. The merchandising model has remained largely unchanged despite significant advances in self-service technology. A new generation of gift card kiosks, however, has the potential to modernize how consumers purchase, personalize, exchange, and redeem stored-value products.
A Large Market Waiting for Innovation
Gift cards have become one of the most successful payment products in retail. Consumers purchase billions of dollars in physical and digital gift cards each year for holidays, birthdays, employee rewards, incentives, and promotional campaigns. Despite this growth, the physical retail experience still relies heavily on static displays containing hundreds of pre-manufactured cards that require inventory management, replenishment, and theft prevention.
For retailers already investing in self-service checkout, automated retail, and digital customer engagement, gift cards represent a logical category for kiosk automation.
Why Kiosks Make Sense
A dedicated gift card kiosk could provide capabilities that traditional displays cannot.
Potential features include:
- Browse hundreds or thousands of participating brands
- Search by retailer, restaurant, entertainment, travel, or gaming category
- Select any denomination rather than fixed values
- Personalize cards with messages or custom graphics
- Print and activate cards on demand
- Issue digital gift cards through email, SMS, or QR code
- Accept payment through credit cards, mobile wallets, or cash
- Integrate loyalty rewards and promotional offers
Print-on-demand technology also reduces inventory complexity by using blank card stock that is printed and activated only after purchase.
Beyond Selling Gift Cards
The opportunity extends beyond issuing new cards.
Future self-service kiosks could also:
- Verify gift card balances
- Consolidate multiple gift cards
- Exchange unwanted cards for cash or store credit
- Convert balances into retailer loyalty points
- Redeem promotional or employee incentive cards
- Transfer balances to digital wallets
- Replace lost or damaged cards after identity verification
Combining these services into a single kiosk creates a financial services endpoint rather than simply another retail vending machine.
AI Creates New Possibilities
Artificial intelligence may significantly expand kiosk capabilities.
Future AI-powered gift card kiosks could:
- Detect fraudulent or stolen gift cards
- Recommend gifts based on recipient interests
- Suggest retailers using purchasing history
- Offer multilingual conversational assistance
- Identify suspicious purchasing behavior
- Personalize promotional offers in real time
Rather than acting as a passive vending machine, the kiosk becomes an intelligent financial services assistant.
Potential Deployment Locations
Gift card kiosks could fit naturally into many retail environments:
- Grocery stores
- Big-box retailers
- Shopping malls
- Airports
- Transit stations
- Casinos
- Hotels
- Universities
- Corporate campuses
- Convenience stores
Retailers already allocating floor space to gift card displays may ultimately find that a compact kiosk generates higher revenue while requiring less inventory management.
Technology Requirements
Building a successful gift card kiosk requires integration across several technologies:
- EMV payment terminals
- Secure payment processing
- Gift card activation platforms
- Card printers and encoders
- Barcode and QR code scanners
- Receipt printers
- Identity verification for regulated transactions
- Cloud-based inventory and transaction management
- Fraud detection engines
- Loyalty and CRM integrations
Most of these components already exist within the kiosk industry, making gift card issuance a software and systems integration challenge more than a hardware challenge.
Potential Industry Participants
Several segments of the industry are well positioned to participate.
Gift card and payment networks
- Blackhawk Network
- InComm Payments
- Givex
- Fiserv
- NMI — payment gateway
- Stored Value Solutions (SVS)
Kiosk manufacturers
Existing self-service kiosk manufacturers could integrate secure card printers, payment devices, and activation software into purpose-built platforms for retailers and financial institutions.
Retailers
Large merchants including grocery chains, warehouse clubs, pharmacies, and mass merchants could deploy self-service gift card centers that complement self-checkout operations.
Challenges
Several obstacles remain before widespread deployment:
- Gift card fraud continues to increase.
- Activation systems require real-time connectivity.
- Retailers must justify replacing inexpensive display racks.
- Payment Card Industry (PCI) security requirements are rigorous.
- Customer education will be necessary for new self-service workflows.
These challenges are significant but are increasingly manageable with advances in payment security, cloud services, and AI-driven fraud detection.
Outlook
Gift card kiosks represent an overlooked opportunity within the broader self-service industry. Retailers have already embraced self-checkout, automated returns, lottery vending, ticketing, and financial service kiosks. Gift cards remain one of the few high-volume retail categories still dominated by passive merchandising.
As print-on-demand technology, AI-based fraud prevention, and digital payment ecosystems mature, the traditional gift card rack may gradually evolve into a fully interactive self-service destination. For kiosk manufacturers, payment processors, and retailers alike, gift card issuance and lifecycle management could become one of the next meaningful growth segments in unattended retail.
Resources