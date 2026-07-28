Gift Card Kiosk 2026 – Ready for a Rebirth?

Last Updated on August 13, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Are there kiosks for redeeming gift cards?

1. Gift card exchange kiosks (cash for unwanted gift cards)

These were once the most common.

Coinstar/Redbox/Cardpool operated yellow kiosks that bought gift cards for cash.

operated yellow kiosks that bought gift cards for cash. Customers inserted a gift card, the kiosk checked the balance online, made an offer (typically 60–90% of face value), and printed a cash voucher.

Those kiosks were discontinued in 2019, and Coinstar no longer exchanges gift cards for cash.

2. Gift card dispensing kiosks

Very common.

Examples include:

Blackhawk Network

InComm Payments

Gift Card Mall

These are the kiosks or retail displays found in grocery stores, pharmacies, and airports where customers purchase new retailer gift cards.

3. Gift card redemption kiosks

These do exist, but are usually custom deployments rather than mass-market kiosks.

Examples include:

Mall customer service kiosks

Casino redemption kiosks

Loyalty reward kiosks

Promotional kiosks at events

Retail customer service kiosks

Typical workflow:

Scan barcode or magnetic stripe. Validate the balance through the processor. Redeem for: merchandise

store credit

loyalty points

another gift card

promotional coupons

4. Self-service trade-in kiosks

A newer category combines gift cards with device trade-ins.

Examples include:

ecoATM

electronics buyback kiosks

A customer trades in a phone or device and receives payment as:

cash

prepaid Visa

retailer gift card

Potential kiosk opportunity

This is actually an interesting opportunity for the kiosk industry.

Imagine a self-service kiosk that could:

verify balances from hundreds of retailers

offer an instant exchange value

pay via: debit card Venmo PayPal Apple Pay store credit

use AI-based fraud detection to identify stolen or compromised gift cards

That could fit well in grocery stores, malls, airports, or financial service centers. The challenge has always been fraud prevention and real-time balance verification, rather than the kiosk hardware itself.

For kioskindustry.org, a market overview (see below) would be worthwhile because there are only a handful of companies focused on this space. Key players include:

Blackhawk Network

InComm Payments

Paytronix (restaurant and loyalty gift cards)

Fiserv (stored-value processing)

Givex

NMI (gift card processing)

SVS (Stored Value Solutions)

It’s a niche that overlaps self-service kiosks, fintech, and stored-value payments, but it doesn’t receive much dedicated coverage.

What about kiosks issuing gift cards 1. Multi-brand gift card kiosks (emerging) This is probably the fastest-growing category. Customers can: Browse hundreds of brands

Choose the dollar amount

Pay with credit/debit or mobile wallet

Receive a newly printed and activated gift card A notable recent example is Ideas & Innovations’ print-on-demand kiosk, announced in 2026. Instead of stocking racks full of plastic cards, the kiosk prints and activates the selected card after purchase. It supports hundreds of brands and partnerships with payment and gift-card networks. 2. Single-retailer gift card kiosks Some retailers deploy kiosks dedicated to their own brand. Examples include: Mall gift card centers

Casino gift card kiosks

Restaurant gift card kiosks

Entertainment venue kiosks These issue only that merchant’s gift cards. 3. Greeting card + gift card kiosks An interesting hybrid. Customers: Design a greeting card

Select a gift card

Print both together Ink’d Greetings is a good example of this model, combining personalized greeting cards with gift cards in a self-service kiosk. 4. Bank and prepaid card issuance kiosks These look similar but issue: Visa prepaid cards

Mastercard prepaid cards

Transit cards

Loyalty cards

Membership cards The same hardware (card dispenser, encoder, receipt printer, payment terminal) is often used for gift-card issuance as well. Why print-on-demand is attractive Traditional gift-card racks require: Hundreds of SKUs

Physical inventory

Theft prevention

Replenishment A print-on-demand kiosk instead: Keeps blank card stock

Prints the selected brand artwork

Encodes the card

Activates it only after payment

Virtually eliminates “out of stock” situations That significantly reduces inventory complexity while improving security because inactive blank cards have little value until they’re personalized and activated. Should We Write About It This is actually a promising niche to cover because it combines: Self-service kiosks

Fintech

Card issuance

Retail automation

On-demand printing With the 2026 launch of print-on-demand, multi-brand gift card kiosks, the market appears to be moving away from traditional gift card racks toward compact, software-driven kiosks that can issue virtually unlimited denominations from a single machine. That’s a meaningful development for retailers, payment processors, and kiosk manufacturers. What About Walmart? Yes, Walmart involved with gift cards, but not as a kiosk operator or manufacturer. Walmart participates in the gift card ecosystem in several ways: Sells thousands of gift cards through in-store gift card displays and online, including Walmart-branded cards and cards from hundreds of other retailers. Uses third-party gift card merchandising partners. The large gift card displays (“gift card malls”) found in many Walmart stores are typically managed by companies such as Blackhawk Network (BHN) and InComm Payments, which handle merchandising, activation, and retailer relationships. Offers digital gift cards, with its eGift card platform powered by CashStar for online delivery. What Walmart does not currently do I haven’t found evidence that Walmart has deployed self-service gift card issuance kiosks where customers walk up to a dedicated kiosk, select a card, pay, and have it printed on demand. Instead, Walmart generally uses: Traditional gift card racks/displays

Cashier activation

Self-checkout activation for eligible gift cards

Online/eGift card purchasing Could Walmart adopt print-on-demand kiosks? Potentially. Walmart is exactly the type of retailer that could benefit from them because they could: Reduce inventory of hundreds of physical card SKUs.

Lower theft and tampering by storing only blank cards.

Print and activate cards only after payment.

Free up valuable floor space. The business case is compelling, but Walmart has historically emphasized large, low-cost gift card displays supplied by partners like Blackhawk rather than standalone kiosks. If Walmart or another top retailer begins replacing traditional gift card racks with print-on-demand gift card kiosks, it would represent a significant shift in retail merchandising and self-service technology. It’s the kind of deployment that could accelerate adoption across grocery, pharmacy, and big-box retail. Market Overview: The Emerging Opportunity for Self-Service Gift Card Kiosks For more than two decades, gift cards have primarily been sold through racks and display fixtures in supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and mass merchants. The merchandising model has remained largely unchanged despite significant advances in self-service technology. A new generation of gift card kiosks, however, has the potential to modernize how consumers purchase, personalize, exchange, and redeem stored-value products. A Large Market Waiting for Innovation Gift cards have become one of the most successful payment products in retail. Consumers purchase billions of dollars in physical and digital gift cards each year for holidays, birthdays, employee rewards, incentives, and promotional campaigns. Despite this growth, the physical retail experience still relies heavily on static displays containing hundreds of pre-manufactured cards that require inventory management, replenishment, and theft prevention. For retailers already investing in self-service checkout, automated retail, and digital customer engagement, gift cards represent a logical category for kiosk automation. Why Kiosks Make Sense A dedicated gift card kiosk could provide capabilities that traditional displays cannot. Potential features include: Browse hundreds or thousands of participating brands

Search by retailer, restaurant, entertainment, travel, or gaming category

Select any denomination rather than fixed values

Personalize cards with messages or custom graphics

Print and activate cards on demand

Issue digital gift cards through email, SMS, or QR code

Accept payment through credit cards, mobile wallets, or cash

Integrate loyalty rewards and promotional offers Print-on-demand technology also reduces inventory complexity by using blank card stock that is printed and activated only after purchase. Beyond Selling Gift Cards The opportunity extends beyond issuing new cards. Future self-service kiosks could also: Verify gift card balances

Consolidate multiple gift cards

Exchange unwanted cards for cash or store credit

Convert balances into retailer loyalty points

Redeem promotional or employee incentive cards

Transfer balances to digital wallets

Replace lost or damaged cards after identity verification Combining these services into a single kiosk creates a financial services endpoint rather than simply another retail vending machine. AI Creates New Possibilities Artificial intelligence may significantly expand kiosk capabilities. Future AI-powered gift card kiosks could: Detect fraudulent or stolen gift cards

Recommend gifts based on recipient interests

Suggest retailers using purchasing history

Offer multilingual conversational assistance

Identify suspicious purchasing behavior

Personalize promotional offers in real time Rather than acting as a passive vending machine, the kiosk becomes an intelligent financial services assistant. Potential Deployment Locations Gift card kiosks could fit naturally into many retail environments: Grocery stores

Big-box retailers

Shopping malls

Airports

Transit stations

Casinos

Hotels

Universities

Corporate campuses

Convenience stores Retailers already allocating floor space to gift card displays may ultimately find that a compact kiosk generates higher revenue while requiring less inventory management. Technology Requirements Building a successful gift card kiosk requires integration across several technologies: EMV payment terminals

Secure payment processing

Gift card activation platforms

Card printers and encoders

Barcode and QR code scanners

Receipt printers

Identity verification for regulated transactions

Cloud-based inventory and transaction management

Fraud detection engines

Loyalty and CRM integrations Most of these components already exist within the kiosk industry, making gift card issuance a software and systems integration challenge more than a hardware challenge. Potential Industry Participants Several segments of the industry are well positioned to participate. Gift card and payment networks Blackhawk Network

InComm Payments

Givex

Fiserv

NMI — payment gateway

Stored Value Solutions (SVS) Kiosk manufacturers

Existing self-service kiosk manufacturers could integrate secure card printers, payment devices, and activation software into purpose-built platforms for retailers and financial institutions. Retailers

Large merchants including grocery chains, warehouse clubs, pharmacies, and mass merchants could deploy self-service gift card centers that complement self-checkout operations. Challenges Several obstacles remain before widespread deployment: Gift card fraud continues to increase.

Activation systems require real-time connectivity.

Retailers must justify replacing inexpensive display racks.

Payment Card Industry (PCI) security requirements are rigorous.

Customer education will be necessary for new self-service workflows. These challenges are significant but are increasingly manageable with advances in payment security, cloud services, and AI-driven fraud detection. Outlook Gift card kiosks represent an overlooked opportunity within the broader self-service industry. Retailers have already embraced self-checkout, automated returns, lottery vending, ticketing, and financial service kiosks. Gift cards remain one of the few high-volume retail categories still dominated by passive merchandising. As print-on-demand technology, AI-based fraud prevention, and digital payment ecosystems mature, the traditional gift card rack may gradually evolve into a fully interactive self-service destination. For kiosk manufacturers, payment processors, and retailers alike, gift card issuance and lifecycle management could become one of the next meaningful growth segments in unattended retail. Resources Ideas and Innovations Print-On-Demand