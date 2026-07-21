Last Updated on August 6, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Datacap’s SureTap and What It Means for Kiosks.

Datacap Systems has launched SureTap, a SoftPOS “bring your own device” solution that lets POS providers enable tap‑to‑pay directly on NFC‑enabled Android devices without dedicated payment hardware. (see PR below)

SureTap runs on Datacap’s omnichannel payments gateway, using the same standardized integration ISVs already use for countertop, mobile and unattended devices, which keeps implementation friction low for existing Datacap partners.

The solution supports contactless tap transactions and ties SoftPOS into credit, debit, ACH, eCommerce, gift and recurring payments, positioning SoftPOS as another front end on a unified commerce platform rather than a separate, experimental channel. (Datacap release you provided.)

For channel partners, Datacap emphasizes “channel‑friendly” deployment: ISVs control pricing and merchant relationships, and there is no direct‑to‑merchant competition from Datacap itself. (Datacap release you provided.)

Operationally, SureTap extends Datacap’s consolidated reporting: SoftPOS transactions appear alongside traditional card, ACH and online payments in the dashboard, supporting unified settlement, reporting and reconciliation across mobile, countertop, online, unattended and recurring flows. (Datacap release you provided.)

Where SoftPOS Is Actually Being Used

SoftPOS (also known as “tap on mobile” or “tap to pay”) is a software POS model that lets merchants accept contactless payments on standard smartphones or tablets with NFC, eliminating the need for traditional card readers or terminals.worldline+2

Adoption has moved quickly from niche SMB pilots to mainstream, with millions of active SoftPOS devices worldwide and triple‑digit growth rates reported by several providers and analysts.mssolutions-group+2

Today most real‑world SoftPOS usage sits in attended or near‑attended scenarios—staff using phones or tablets for line‑busting, pop‑up retail, delivery, curbside or table‑side payments—rather than fully unattended environments.bpcbt+1

For kiosk and self‑service folks, the interesting edge is how those phones and tablets are creeping closer to self‑service use cases: temporary kiosks, micro‑markets, manned “help desks” in front of unmanned machines, and hybrid setups where staff are nearby but not driving every transaction.nmi+2

Attended, Unattended, “Semi‑Attended” – And What PCI Actually Says

Classic definition: attended terminals are activated and supervised by staff; unattended/cardholder‑activated terminals (CATs) are self‑service, where the customer initiates and completes the transaction without a cashier.

PCI DSS and related PCI standards treat devices and environments as either attended or unattended/cardholder‑activated; the official documentation does not define a formal “semi‑attended” category. Does PCI detail spec for semi-attended or is that a made up term for gray areas?

The “semi‑attended” term has largely emerged from processors and vendors to describe gray‑area scenarios—attended hardware deployed in quasi‑self‑service environments, or kiosks that have staff hovering nearby—but it is a marketing/regional convention, not an extra PCI tier.

Compliance point: calling a deployment “semi‑attended” does not change PCI obligations; if the terminal is cardholder‑activated, or if Android devices are left accessible for unsupervised card use, you are in unattended territory from a security and controls. How do I comply with PCI

Editorially, this is where SoftPOS raises hard questions for kiosk and self‑service deployers: once a generic Android phone or tablet becomes the payment terminal and is used by customers without staff actively driving each transaction, the solution inherits the expectations and risks of unattended payment devices. PCI link

Why Datacap’s SureTap Matters For Kiosks And Self‑Service

Datacap already plays heavily in the kiosk/unattended space through its processor‑agnostic gateway and wide device certification footprint, so adding SoftPOS via SureTap essentially turns NFC Android phones and tablets into first‑class endpoints on that same payments backbone. (Datacap release provided.)

For kiosk ISVs and OEMs, that opens options: using Android tablets as payment heads for small‑footprint kiosks, queue‑busting staff devices in front of self‑checkout, or mobile service points alongside unattended machines, all under a single integration and reporting stack.

The omnichannel angle matters: when SoftPOS, traditional terminals and unattended devices all settle and reconcile through the same engine, merchants can treat “phone as terminal” as just another channel—simplifying operations, chargeback handling and security monitoring.

From a standards perspective, gateway‑driven SoftPOS solutions like SureTap give acquirers and ISVs a cleaner path to keep Android‑based acceptance in line with PCI DSS and PIN/POI expectations, because the Android app is tightly coupled to an existing, audited payments platform.

Editor’s Note: Why SoftPOS And True Unattended Don’t Mix Well (Yet)

There is growing industry interest in pushing SoftPOS beyond attended and semi‑attended use cases and into fully unattended environments, including kiosks and cardholder‑activated terminals. Worldline

From a privacy and security standpoint, treating a generic Android phone or tablet as an unattended payment terminal is problematic: it is harder to harden physically, easier to observe with covert cameras, and more exposed to tampering than purpose‑built unattended payment hardware. Ingenico advice on unattended

Current PCI guidance for mobile payments and MPoC‑certified SoftPOS explicitly focuses on attended use; unattended MPoC solutions are not eligible for certification today, underscoring that the standards community does not yet regard consumer‑grade devices as suitable for unmanned, cardholder‑activated payment roles. PCI Guidelines

Kiosk deployers should assume that if a device is accessible to the public without staff in control of each transaction, it inherits the full set of unattended payment and privacy risks—camera surveillance, shoulder‑surfing, physical tampering, and data exposure—and design accordingly with hardened terminals, enclosures and strict PCI DSS controls.

Press Release

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Justin Zeigler, VP Product

Phone: 215-997-8989 x 132

e-mail: Justin.Zeigler@dcap.com

Web: https://datacapsystems.com

July 20 th , 2026

Datacap Launches SureTap™, a SoftPOS Solution for POS Providers

July 20, 2026 – Chalfont, PA – Datacap Systems, Inc., a leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments company, announces the launch of SureTap™, a new SoftPOS bring-your-own-device solution that empowers point-of-sale providers and their merchants to accept mobile payments without the need for dedicated payments hardware. The solution supports contactless tap transactions directly on NFC-enabled Android devices and is powered by Datacap’s industry-standard omnichannel payments gateway, allowing POS providers to seamlessly activate SoftPOS with the same standardized integration used for countertop, mobile, and unattended devices.

“SoftPOS is most powerful when it works in harmony with every other way a merchant gets paid,” said Justin Zeigler, VP of Product at Datacap. “By connecting SoftPOS support with credit, debit, ACH, eCommerce, and gift transactions via a unified commerce platform, SureTap helps our partners enable the full range of use-cases for their merchants; from in-store and mobile checkout to online and recurring payments, all via a single, seamless payments engine.”

SureTap key features and benefits include:

Simple Integration: Datacap’s partners use the same Android API stack leveraged for traditional card-present terminals, minimizing the time to develop and activate the solution

Channel-friendly Deployment: ISVs control pricing and customer ownership with no direct-to-merchant competition

Consolidated Reporting: An extension of a unified commerce offering, SureTap transactions display alongside of traditional credit, debit, ACH, ecomm, and gift transactions in Datacap’s reporting dashboard, enabling a true unified commerce experience

Consistent Experience: SureTap’s position in a broader payments ecosystems enables unified settlement, reporting, and reconciliation across mobile, countertop, online, unattended and recurring payments

SureTap is available today. Learn more about the solution at https://datacapsystems.com/suretap or reach out to Datacap https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/ to get started. Merchants interested in SureTap should contact their POS provider to learn how Datacap’s solution will enable seamless contactless payments on virtually any Android device.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that’s serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. If your Point of Sale application isn’t yet integrated to Datacap, contact us to get started today! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

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