TIGER Market Report

By | June 21, 2026
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tiger market report

Last Updated on June 21, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We are happy to launch our new TIGER market report. TIGER-2026-One-Page-Pitch

Version Contents Price
Executive Summary 10-15 pages Free
TIGER 2026 Report Full PDF $199
Report + Data Pack PDF + XLSX $399
Analyst Bundle PDF + Data Pack + Company Database $699
Enterprise License Multi-user + redistribution rights $1,499
  • WHY THIS REPORT WINS
    Built segment-by-segment. The 11.1% CAGR is the weighted result of 14 segment models — not a top-down guess.
  • Named evidence + confidence ratings. Key figures carry footnoted derivations and High/Medium/Low grades.
  • Scenario-modeled to 2031. Bull / Base / Bear with explicit drivers — board-ready.
  • Accuracy over hype. No double-counting; adjacent verticals sized outside the core base.
  • Market trajectory ($B)
  • FIVE CONCLUSIONS
    • Self-service is a calibrated 11% growth market.
    • EV charging is the largest new opportunity (+22% uplift).22 chapters + 3 appendices · 47 pages
    • Managed services become the moat ($12.4B attached, 2026E).14-segment sizing + 6-input methodology
    • Accessibility becomes procurement (EAA in force 28 Jun 2025).Bull/Base/Bear 2031 + confidence matrix
    • AI wins only if reliability improves — uptime is the constraint.
    • Think in terms of employees as well as customers. Two different markets and both huge.

Sources Used

  • Research and Markets forecasts.
  • Grand View Research forecasts.
  • Insight Partners forecasts.
  • SNS Insider forecasts.
  • Arizton
  • Generally internet scrapes looked at.

Standards

tiger two up report pitch

 

Posts 2026: 19
market report
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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