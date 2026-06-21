Last Updated on June 21, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
We are happy to launch our new TIGER market report. TIGER-2026-One-Page-Pitch
|Executive Summary
|10-15 pages
|Free
|TIGER 2026 Report
|Full PDF
|$199
|Analyst Bundle
|PDF + Data Pack + Company Database
|$699
|Enterprise License
|Multi-user + redistribution rights
|$1,499
- WHY THIS REPORT WINS
Built segment-by-segment. The 11.1% CAGR is the weighted result of 14 segment models — not a top-down guess.
- Named evidence + confidence ratings. Key figures carry footnoted derivations and High/Medium/Low grades.
- Scenario-modeled to 2031. Bull / Base / Bear with explicit drivers — board-ready.
- Accuracy over hype. No double-counting; adjacent verticals sized outside the core base.
- Market trajectory ($B)
- FIVE CONCLUSIONS
- Self-service is a calibrated 11% growth market.
- EV charging is the largest new opportunity (+22% uplift).22 chapters + 3 appendices · 47 pages
- Managed services become the moat ($12.4B attached, 2026E).14-segment sizing + 6-input methodology
- Accessibility becomes procurement (EAA in force 28 Jun 2025).Bull/Base/Bear 2031 + confidence matrix
- AI wins only if reliability improves — uptime is the constraint.
- Think in terms of employees as well as customers. Two different markets and both huge.
Sources Used
- Research and Markets forecasts.
- Grand View Research forecasts.
- Insight Partners forecasts.
- SNS Insider forecasts.
- Arizton
- Generally internet scrapes looked at.
Standards
Posts 2026: 19