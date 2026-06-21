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Last Updated on June 21, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We are happy to launch our new TIGER market report. TIGER-2026-One-Page-Pitch

Version Contents Price

Executive Summary 10-15 pages Free

TIGER 2026 Report Full PDF $199

Report + Data Pack PDF + XLSX $399

Analyst Bundle PDF + Data Pack + Company Database $699

Enterprise License Multi-user + redistribution rights $1,499

WHY THIS REPORT WINS

Built segment-by-segment. The 11.1% CAGR is the weighted result of 14 segment models — not a top-down guess.

Built segment-by-segment. The 11.1% CAGR is the weighted result of 14 segment models — not a top-down guess. Named evidence + confidence ratings. Key figures carry footnoted derivations and High/Medium/Low grades.

Scenario-modeled to 2031. Bull / Base / Bear with explicit drivers — board-ready.

Accuracy over hype. No double-counting; adjacent verticals sized outside the core base.

Market trajectory ($B)

FIVE CONCLUSIONS Self-service is a calibrated 11% growth market. EV charging is the largest new opportunity (+22% uplift).22 chapters + 3 appendices · 47 pages Managed services become the moat ($12.4B attached, 2026E).14-segment sizing + 6-input methodology Accessibility becomes procurement (EAA in force 28 Jun 2025).Bull/Base/Bear 2031 + confidence matrix AI wins only if reliability improves — uptime is the constraint. Think in terms of employees as well as customers. Two different markets and both huge.



Sources Used

Research and Markets forecasts.

Grand View Research forecasts.

Insight Partners forecasts.

SNS Insider forecasts.

Arizton

Generally internet scrapes looked at.

Standards