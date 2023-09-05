Touch Screen Outdoor – ELO Outdoor Touch Screen

2799L 27″ Outdoor Open Frame

Outdoor kiosk ready.

Elo’s 27-inch outdoor monitor, boasting 1500 NITs brightness and IK10 vandal-proof rating, ensures 24/7 performance, even in direct sunlight. Readable with polarized sunglasses, it thrives in extended temperatures. Ideal for payment systems, signage, and charging stations, this brilliant, optically bonded weatherproof monitor features edge-to-edge glass for seamless outdoor enclosure integration.

Built to perform outdoors, Elo’s 2799 weatherproof monitor offers IP66 and NEMA 4X when integrated into an enclosure as well as IK10 impact protection. With extended operating temperatures from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius, the integrated outdoor digital signage display can withstand harsh physical and thermal requirements.

To provide unmitigated performance from day to night, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to optimize power consumption, extend the life of the display, and enhance the viewing experience.

Elo’s 2799L outdoor monitor enables you to create reliable outdoor kiosks that will capture audiences and differentiate your sunlight-readable outdoor display.

Charging Stations

Payment & Ticketing

Vending Machine

Outdoor ATM & Banking

Wayfinding & Signage

Transform Elo touchscreens into an affordable, scalable, single-architecture media platform with EloView® and the Android Backpack. With simplified content-delivery and remote-management capabilities, managing isolated outdoor kiosks out-of-the-box is simplified.

Built-in Thermal

Built-in Thermal Protection

Compliant with

Compliant with UL-60950 & IK-10

IP66

IP66 & Nema 4x

OEM Life Cycle

OEM Life Cycle Support