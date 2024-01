AI Robotics Restaurant – News from around the internet

Craig K — Robotics were something to see though the details are still being worked out (food source, etc). On the kiosk side it was good to see Samsung kiosks adding accessibility finally. POS and mobile POS for employees and customers was EVERYWHERE. Payment systems as well. AI was overblown and almost trite. theroboburger.com

Aniai

, a startup that has built a burger-grilling robot, Alpha Grill, said today it has raised $12 million, bringing its total raise to $15 million. The money will go toward launching its first manufacturing facility, Factory One, in South Korea. The firm will also be deploying a cloud-based AI software platform for the robot called Alpha Cloud.

can help restaurants address their high pain points like labor shortages, and rising wage issues

. Robotics enables restaurants to save 30% to 70% of labor costs, and restaurants could replace more than 80% of restaurant positions with robots, according to

a research report

.