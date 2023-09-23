AI-in-a-Box Assistive ADA for Multilingual Without Internet Connection

AI-in-a-Box
Your very own private AI that you can ask questions and get answers, all in a tiny box! The first AI that you can talk to, and that talks back, running locally with no internet connection so your conversations and data are completely secure. No account, setup, or subscription are needed; just plug in the box and start chatting.
Excerpt: Useful Sensors’ introduction of the “AI in a Box” marks a significant breakthrough in offline conversational AI. In contrast to conventional AI systems, this technology operates independently of continuous internet connectivity. This ensures the user’s privacy and circumvents the need for intricate registration procedures. Powered by the NPU within the Rockchip RK3588S processor, this AI in a Box brings the future of AI-powered interactions to the forefront. As noted on Cryptopolitan Sep 2023
Summary In Brief
- Offline conversational AI
- Live Captions
- Live Translation
- Can operate as keyboard streamlining audio transcription or converting videos into text
- Utilizes “Whisper Model” from github
- Plastic housing with connection for HDMI display, USB speaker and USB microphone.
- Runs on Ubuntu 22.04
- “Fortified” privacy – has no internet connection
- privacy-focused offline AI that talks like a human without the internet.
- Offers live captions language translation and works as a keyboard. No Wi-Fi or Ethernet is needed for full privacy.
- Crowdfunded on Crowd Supply, with a final product due by January 2024, starting at $299, or an early prototype kit for $475 available by December 2023.