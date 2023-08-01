AI & Restaurant Avatar Update

AI & Restaurant Update
This is our August update for AI and Restaurants. News, rumors, regulatory updates and resource links (vetted).
One of the drawbacks to avatars in the past has been the sometimes crude representations of real people, to the point of, at times, introducing the “creepy” element. That seemed to be the missing piece to avatars. It reminds me of holographic generators and how they are really only effective at one viewing angle. Perhaps an AI-infused generator is being worked on?
Avatars can be created and nowadays using NVIDIA technology they are very realistic. The cover image is for Maxine. Very realistic, and she speaks 20 languages, on the fly. Might come in handy at tourist locations if nothing else.
The newest iteration of avatars is using existing “personalities” and animating them. Imagine Mickey Mouse as AI-powered restaurant guru with wayfinding at Disney in Orlando (they have 35 restaurants there scattered all over the place).
Cartoon characters repurposed as corporate mascots are another.
Rumors
A -as-yet-unannounced “deal” — super major QSR with the animation of their existing cartoon mascot. It would be used at drive-thrus, kiosks in-store and mobile phone ordering. Wish I could say more. The company has thousands of stores.
Regulatory
Last week the DOJ announced it is issuing NPRM on websites AND mobile apps. This has serious ramifications across multiple venues and segments. And to date, mobile has enjoyed relative immunity. Not anymore. Justice Department Advances Proposed Rule to Strengthen Web and Mobile App Access for People with Disabilities
Disneyland — Disneyland has a total of 65 restaurants, including quick-service, table-service, and character dining. Here is a breakdown of the different types of restaurants at Disneyland:
- Quick-service restaurants: These restaurants offer quick and easy meals, such as burgers, pizza, and chicken nuggets. There are 38 quick-service restaurants at Disneyland.
- Table-service restaurants: These restaurants offer more formal dining experiences, with tablecloths, table service, and a wider variety of menu items. There are 23 table-service restaurants at Disneyland.
- Character dining: These restaurants offer a chance to meet and greet Disney characters while you eat. There are four character dining restaurants at Disneyland.
Las Vegas — There are over 10,000 restaurants in Las Vegas, making it one of the most restaurant-dense cities in the world. This number includes everything from casual dining spots to fine-dining establishments, and from national chains to locally-owned businesses.
Here are some of the most popular types of restaurants in Las Vegas:
- Steakhouses: Las Vegas is home to some of the best steakhouses in the world, including Morton’s Steakhouse, The Palm, and Bern’s Steak House.
- Buffets: Las Vegas is also known for its buffets, which offer a wide variety of food from all over the world. Some of the most popular buffets include Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, Wicked Spoon at Cosmopolitan, and The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
- Asian restaurants: Las Vegas has a large Asian population, and this is reflected in the city’s diverse Asian food scene. Some of the most popular Asian restaurants in Las Vegas include The Peppermill, Raku, and Tao.
- Casino restaurants: Many of the casinos in Las Vegas have restaurants that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These restaurants are a great option for people who are looking for a quick and easy meal, or for people who are staying up late and want to grab a bite to eat.