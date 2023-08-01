AI & Restaurant Avatar Update

AI & Restaurant Update

Original post on AVIXA by KMA

This is our August update for AI and Restaurants. News, rumors, regulatory updates and resource links (vetted).

One of the drawbacks to avatars in the past has been the sometimes crude representations of real people, to the point of, at times, introducing the “creepy” element. That seemed to be the missing piece to avatars. It reminds me of holographic generators and how they are really only effective at one viewing angle. Perhaps an AI-infused generator is being worked on?

Avatars can be created and nowadays using NVIDIA technology they are very realistic. The cover image is for Maxine. Very realistic, and she speaks 20 languages, on the fly. Might come in handy at tourist locations if nothing else.

The newest iteration of avatars is using existing “personalities” and animating them. Imagine Mickey Mouse as AI-powered restaurant guru with wayfinding at Disney in Orlando (they have 35 restaurants there scattered all over the place).

Cartoon characters repurposed as corporate mascots are another.

Rumors

A -as-yet-unannounced “deal” — super major QSR with the animation of their existing cartoon mascot. It would be used at drive-thrus, kiosks in-store and mobile phone ordering. Wish I could say more. The company has thousands of stores.

Regulatory

Last week the DOJ announced it is issuing NPRM on websites AND mobile apps. This has serious ramifications across multiple venues and segments. And to date, mobile has enjoyed relative immunity. Not anymore. Justice Department Advances Proposed Rule to Strengthen Web and Mobile App Access for People with Disabilities

Latest Resources

Here are the links and info that we have found useful recently. We are fairly harsh critics of content and especially data market reports so we do not provide this list lightly.

DATA

Disneyland — Disneyland has a total of 65 restaurants, including quick-service, table-service, and character dining. Here is a breakdown of the different types of restaurants at Disneyland:

Quick-service restaurants: These restaurants offer quick and easy meals, such as burgers, pizza, and chicken nuggets. There are 38 quick-service restaurants at Disneyland.

Table-service restaurants: These restaurants offer more formal dining experiences, with tablecloths, table service, and a wider variety of menu items. There are 23 table-service restaurants at Disneyland.

Character dining: These restaurants offer a chance to meet and greet Disney characters while you eat. There are four character dining restaurants at Disneyland.

Las Vegas — There are over 10,000 restaurants in Las Vegas, making it one of the most restaurant-dense cities in the world. This number includes everything from casual dining spots to fine-dining establishments, and from national chains to locally-owned businesses.

