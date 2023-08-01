Linux Kiosk – I-Series Slate Linux Debian 10

August 1, 2023
New product by Elo for Linux – I-Series Slate Linux Debian 10.  Complete with a brilliant 15.6-inch Full HD interactive display, Linux Debian 10 OS and Rockchip processor, the I-Series Slate delivers a stunning design, Elo linux kiosk enhanced durability, increased touch accuracy and brilliant display clarity.  Has an option POE adapter as well to eliminate the brick.

With decades of development and customizations made to support global enterprise customers, Elo’s Linux-based platform offers Linux device drivers, uniform SDKs, a constantly growing set of tools and an expansive lineup across sizes and form factors.

