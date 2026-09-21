ARKI Event in Florida

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We are booth #39. Dates are December 14-16th at the LOEWS Miami Beach.

Our discount code? INDUSTRY20 This is for end users. (• Airports • Banks & Credit Unions • Casinos • College & Universities • Family Entertainment Centers • Fitness Centers • Foodservice Management • Government • Healthcare Facilities • Hotels & Resorts • Malls & Shopping Centers • Micro Market Operators • Museums & Libraries • Music & Game Operators • Public Transportation • Restaurants • Retailers • Theaters)

If you use our code when registering you will get 20% off of the current $595 rate for folks from these industries to attend.

For Vendors? We suggest you become a virtual show supporter with TIG for the show. Leads, cards, etc.

Show Specials — TIG is offering bundled offers for supporter status + flagship market report. For examples of our data see https://selfservice.io under APPs

Website — https://automatedretailandkiosks.com/

ARKI 2026: Automated Retail & Kiosk Innovation Show

The Automated Retail & Kiosk Innovation Show (ARKI) is scheduled for December 14–16, 2026. The event is positioned around a familiar but increasingly important premise: automation has moved beyond simple vending and basic kiosks. Today, it is tied directly to customer experience, labor availability, store operations, payments, inventory, and the economics of operating around the clock.

Early-bird registration is now open.

ARKI’s focus is broad enough to cover the major segments of unattended and assisted self-service commerce, including interactive kiosks, self-ordering, smart vending, micro markets, self-checkout, cashless payments, digital signage, AI-enabled operations, mobile ordering, and automated retail.

For anyone tracking the self-service market, the show is worth watching because it brings together several markets that increasingly overlap. Restaurants are deploying ordering kiosks and pickup automation. Retailers are examining self-checkout, smart lockers, and friction-reduction systems. Vending operators are moving toward telemetry, touchless payment, smart coolers, and more sophisticated product merchandising. Hospitality, airports, and public venues continue to use kiosks, digital signage, ticketing, and automated service as tools for improving guest flow and controlling labor costs.automatedretailandkiosks

What the Show Is About

ARKI is not just a kiosk event in the traditional sense. It addresses the larger automated-retail ecosystem:

Self-service kiosks for ordering, check-in, ticketing, retail transactions, and information

Smart vending and unattended retail including micro markets, intelligent coolers, automated stores, and new product-delivery models

Restaurant automation with self-ordering, mobile ordering, pickup systems, kitchen integration, and customer-flow management

Payments including cashless, contactless, mobile wallet, and other friction-reduction technologies

Digital signage and engagement for menu boards, merchandising, wayfinding, advertising, and personalized customer communication

AI and operational automation including inventory optimization, analytics, remote monitoring, demand forecasting, and customer-service automationautomatedretailandkiosks

The central theme is straightforward: how can operators provide a faster, easier, and more reliable customer experience while making the business model work? That question is particularly relevant at a time when labor remains expensive, customers expect convenience, and operators are under pressure to improve transaction speed and reduce friction.

Who Should Attend

The event should be relevant to operators, integrators, manufacturers, software companies, payment providers, and investors working in self-service or unattended commerce.

The likely audience includes:

Segment What they are likely looking for Retailers Self-checkout, smart vending, loss control, cashless payments, and unattended-store technology Restaurants and QSRs Ordering kiosks, drive-thru automation, mobile ordering, pickup, and kitchen integration Vending and micro-market operators Smart coolers, telemetry, remote management, cashless payment, and new unattended-retail formats Airports, hotels, and travel venues Check-in, ticketing, wayfinding, concession automation, and passenger-service technology Technology suppliers Channel partners, operator leads, real-world deployment feedback, and market visibility Property owners and venue operators New service models that can generate revenue without a fully staffed retail operation

For suppliers, ARKI is likely to be useful as a business-development venue. For operators, the value is in seeing what is actually deployable today—not just what looks good in a concept video.

Speaker and Market Perspective

The currently listed speaker roster includes representatives from companies and organizations such as White Castle, International Retail Group, Shin Starr, Prepango, Evolvending, TendedBar, BetterHealth Vending, ARYA Cleaners, Zero Empty Spaces, and the Lee County Port Authority.automatedretailandkiosks

That is a useful mix. It suggests the program is not limited to traditional vending or kiosk suppliers. It brings in perspectives from restaurant operations, airport environments, automated beverage service, laundry services, healthier vending, retail development, and operator-side deployment.

For attendees, that cross-market perspective matters. Technologies frequently migrate from one vertical to another. A payment method proven in vending may appear later in foodservice. A customer-flow strategy developed in quick service restaurants may have application in airport concessions. Smart-cooler and computer-vision concepts can inform retail, workplace foodservice, and hospitality deployments.

Why It Matters

The real story in automated retail is not simply that more machines are appearing in more locations. The larger change is that the technology stack is becoming more integrated.

A modern deployment may combine a kiosk or smart device with:

Cloud-based device management

Cashless and mobile payment acceptance

Digital merchandising

Loyalty and customer-account systems

Remote support and monitoring

Inventory and replenishment tools

AI-driven analytics

POS, ERP, restaurant, or facility-management integrations

That complexity creates opportunities, but it also raises familiar questions about uptime, accessibility, security, privacy, payment certification, field service, interoperability, and total cost of ownership. Those remain the areas where many pilot programs either become scalable businesses—or become expensive demonstrations.

ARKI appears geared toward the commercial side of that discussion: what operators can deploy, how automation affects the customer journey, and where the economics make sense. The public event information emphasizes convenience, efficiency, expanded access, and 24/7 service availability.automatedretailandkiosks

Bottom Line

ARKI looks like a solid event for anyone following the convergence of kiosks, vending, self-checkout, digital signage, payments, and unattended retail.

The show’s strongest value may be its broad view of the market. Rather than treating kiosks, vending, restaurant automation, and digital retail as separate industries, it recognizes that they are increasingly part of the same customer-experience and operations conversation.

For vendors, it offers exposure to operators actively looking at automation. For operators, it offers a way to compare technologies and business models. For analysts and industry observers, it should provide a useful read on where the automated-retail market is heading in 2027: toward more integration, more unattended transactions, more software, and greater emphasis on delivering a service experience that works reliably in the real world.