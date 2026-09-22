Canopee Tech Prepares for International Growth After Rapid QSR Deployments

Miami, FL — September 22nd 2026 — Canopee Tech, a fast-growing technology company transforming digital operations for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the appointment of Bruno LO-RE as Chairman and President, alongside Thibaud Denolle, Founder and CEO.

Our summary — Canopee Tech, a Miami-based QSR technology company founded nine months ago, has appointed Bruno LO-RE as Chairman and President alongside founder and CEO Thibaud Denolle. The company says it has deployed its platform across thousands of North American restaurant locations and is now focused on strengthening its organization, developing products, and accelerating international expansion. LO-RE brings experience scaling international technology businesses serving major restaurant brands, while Denolle remains responsible for the company’s founder-led vision and growth trajectory.

Founded only nine months ago, Canopee Tech has already deployed its solution with several major Top QSR players across North America.

Canopee Tech was founded by Thibaud Denolle, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in the QSR technology ecosystem and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by global restaurant brands. His vision for Canopee Tech is built around a simple ambition: make technology simpler, affordable, more efficient and more flexible, so it can serve what ultimately matters : the experience and the emotion. It is the idea behind Canopee Tech’s promise: “Nurturing moments that matter!”

That vision has translated into a growing organization, a rapidly evolving technology platform and deployments with leading industry players. Canopee Tech is now entering a new phase of hypergrowth. The priority is to consolidate its early successes, strengthen its organization, further develop its products and accelerate international expansion.

Bruno brings extensive experience in building and scaling international technology businesses, combined with a deep understanding of the QSR industry. Throughout his career, he has run global-scale businesses serving major international brands, combining technology, operational expertise and a strong understanding of customer needs.

His experience in scaling technology platforms, building organizations and expanding internationally will support Canopee Tech as it moves from rapid early growth to its next stage of development. Bruno’s appointment also marks the reunion of two entrepreneurs with a long shared history. Thibaud and Bruno have worked together, built together and won together. Their relationship is built on trust, complementary experience and a shared understanding of what it takes to build and scale a technology company. That shared entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in the values at the heart of Canopee Tech: Focus. Speed. Ownership.

“Bruno and I have a long history together. Beyond his experience and deep knowledge of our industry, we share the same entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to execution. What we have achieved at Canopee Tech in just nine months is only the beginning, and having Bruno by my side for this next chapter makes us stronger,” said Thibaud Denolle, Founder & CEO of Canopee Tech.

“What Canopee Tech has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable. The company has deployed its technology across thousands of restaurants and proven it can execute at a scale that meets the standards of the world’s leading QSR players. The opportunity now is to build on that momentum: strengthen the organization and accelerate internationally. I’m delighted to be working alongside Thibaud again, and with the whole team. We share the same values and the same ambition: to build something meaningful and lasting”. said Bruno LO-RE, Chairman and President of Canopee Tech.

About Canopee Tech

Canopee Tech develops technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant industry, helping restaurant brands simplify their digital environments and operate them more efficiently and flexibly across their networks.

Headquartered in Miami, Canopee Tech combines deep QSR industry expertise, technology and execution capabilities to support major restaurant brands from solution development through large-scale deployment. Nurturing moments that matter.

Media contact : Thibaud Denolle, Thibaud.denolle@canopeetech.com +1 773 923 8442

Drive Thru Data Resources

Analysis McDonalds, Wendys and Burger King — https://selfservice.io/Flame-Index.html

Analysis of Chick-Fil-E https://selfservice.io/Flame-Index-Chick.html

Analysis of Starbucks https://selfservice.io/Starbucks.html