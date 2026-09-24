Beyond the sportsbook kiosk: G2E’s next wave of gaming self-service

Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Elliot Maras

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The next generation of gaming self-service is not trying to remove cash from operations overnight. It is trying to make every movement of value — bets, chips, tickets, promotional credits, deposits, payounts and loyalty rewards, faster for the player and more visible, secure and manageable.

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E), Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas will highlight the convergence of cash modernization, operational automation and player identity. The trade show, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, will feature machines that accept, validate, redeem, recycle, pay, enroll, and connect a player to a gaming ecosystem with less staff intervention. Self-service technology in gaming is becoming a transaction-and-workflow layer spanning ticket-in-ticket-out (TITO) and loyalty redemption, sportsbook wagering, chip redemption, cashless funding, cash recycling, and back-office cash management.

The 2026 event adds a Business Solutions & Tech Zone covering payments, AI, data, cybersecurity, customer relations management and other enterprise technologies leveraging self-service as casino infrastructure rather than simply a hardware category.

The question is no longer whether a venue (be it a casino, transportation terminal or hospitality facility) has a betting kiosk or cash redemption terminal; it is whether the self-service offering shares identity, payment logic, operational data and service tools across the property. Operators of gaming equipment are seeking products that reduce friction for the player while making reconciliation, uptime, compliance, security and labor deployment easier for the operator.

How to work the show The following chart summarizes the self service key gaming functions attendees want to explore on the trade show floor. Coverage area What to look for on the floor Why it matters Sports-betting self-service Ticket creation and redemption, cash and cashless funding, QR/barcode scanning, mobile-wallet handoff, ID/age-verification workflow, payout limits and exception handling. Sportsbook kiosks now need to bridge physical wagering, mobile betting, payment acceptance and responsible-gaming controls—not merely print a bet slip. TITO and player redemption Ticket validation, cash-out, loyalty-point redemption, promotional offers, cardless or QR redemption, high-capacity bill dispensing and receipt options. Redemption remains the practical test of player convenience. Look for how vendors handle volume, denomination mix, ticket jams, fraud controls and cashless escalation. Cash recycling and currency management Note recycling, deposit/withdrawal, bulk-coin capability, denomination management, POS connection, remote diagnostics and reconciliation tools. Casinos still handle substantial cash. The story is whether a machine reduces cash replenishment and collection runs while improving accountability and reducing variance. Table-game automation Chip redemption, ticketing from tables, chip recognition or validation and routing of players back to the floor. This is a fertile adjacent segment: self-service can address a traditionally labor-intensive, lower-digitized part of the casino. Cashless and payment orchestration Digital wallets, account funding, NFC, debit/card rails, ATM or cash-access integration, receiptless transaction records. A credible cashless story must cover coexistence with cash, not assume cash disappearance. Ask how each payment rail fits within the same player and accounting workflow. Identity, loyalty and responsible gaming Player-card enrollment, mobile authentication, age/identity checks, limit-setting prompts, self-exclusion support and audit trails. Self-service grows only if operators can demonstrate appropriate controls around identity, AML/KYC obligations, responsible gaming and dispute resolution. Uptime and field service Modular peripherals, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, replenishment alerts, service access, swap time and accessibility. For operators, the “smart” kiosk that fails on a busy Saturday is worse than a simpler terminal. Reliability, serviceability and recovery workflows should be part of every demo. Accessibility and interface design Reach ranges, screen angle and glare, wheelchair approach, tactile/audio/privacy features, multilingual UX and clear help/escalation paths. Gaming self-service still has a gap between feature-rich machines and genuinely usable experiences. This is a differentiated lens for a self-service trade readership.

Action plan for attendees

Following are elements of an action plan for attendees:

Cash remains central. Cash recycling, TITO/redemption and cashless payments should be treated together rather than assuming casinos are moving wholesale to cashless.

Cash recycling, TITO/redemption and cashless payments should be treated together rather than assuming casinos are moving wholesale to cashless. Redemption is an especially good test case. It exposes the less glamorous but important issues — volume, denominations, jams, fraud controls and escalation.

It exposes the less glamorous but important issues — volume, denominations, jams, fraud controls and escalation. Sports betting is becoming a broader self-service transaction. The kiosk is increasingly connected to mobile, identity/age verification, payments and responsible-gaming controls.

The kiosk is increasingly connected to mobile, identity/age verification, payments and responsible-gaming controls. Uptime/serviceability deserves attention. A sophisticated kiosk that fails Saturday night is worse than a simpler reliable terminal.

A sophisticated kiosk that fails Saturday night is worse than a simpler reliable terminal. Accessibility can give a piont of distinction. Reach, glare, wheelchair approach, tactile/audio interfaces, privacy and escalation are things conventional gaming offerings often overlook.

Reach, glare, wheelchair approach, tactile/audio interfaces, privacy and escalation are things conventional gaming offerings often overlook. Table-game automation may be the sleeper. It extends self-service into an area that remains relatively labor-intensive and less digitized.

Questions for exhibitors

Operators are encouraged to ask suppliers the following questions:

What solution does the technology provide? Does it eliminate a queue, a cash touch, a manual reconciliation step, or a staff handoff?

How are cash, ticket, QR, card and wallet transactions reconciled in one reporting environment?

What is the compliance case? Does the solution support responsible gaming, self-exclusion, age/identity verification, transaction limits, audit trails, suspicious-activity procedures, privacy and jurisdictional configuration?

What is the accessibility case? Does the solution support wheelchair access, screen readability, reach ranges, headphone/audio support, privacy, language selection, and assistance escalation?

Exhibits to consider

Following are suggested trade show stops based on pre-show material from exhibitors:

Diversity Kiosk will demonstrate a casino redemption kiosk, a self-service sports-betting kiosk, a cash-management system, and additional TITO/redemption configurations. The sports-betting unit combines dual displays with banknote and coin acceptance, NFC, QR/barcode scanning, ticketing and receipt printing; the EcoCash system combines note recycling, coin processing, deposits, withdrawals and POS integration.

CountR’s G2E listing describes cash-redemption and payment terminals that expand payment options and automate cash-related processes.

TCS John Huxley has announced a chip redemption kiosk to redeem chips automatically.