Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

SiteKiosk has released SiteKiosk Online Version 1.11, a maintenance and service update focused primarily on reliability rather than new headline features.

For kiosk operators, there are three changes worth noting: improved unattended printing, more reliable website loading, and an updated Chromium browser foundation.

Editors Note – For more information for US deployments, we recommend you contact Heinz (Linkedin). Sitekiosk also provides very nice CMS. Windows or Android. Unless you need a custom Android build/ROM flashing or DevOps pipeline, then Sitekiosk is the one to use.

Better Printing for Unattended Kiosks

Probably the most practical change involves printing.

SiteKiosk says printer settings such as duplex printing are now applied even when the Windows print dialog is not displayed.

That matters in self-service. A kiosk typically isn’t supposed to present customers with a Windows print dialog in the first place. Printing needs to happen automatically using the configuration established by the operator.

Version 1.11 also fixes problems printing embedded PDF documents when using the Chrome/Chromium browser engine.

For ticketing, check-in, government, healthcare and other kiosks that still generate paper documents, these are useful operational fixes.

More Reliable Website Loading

SiteKiosk also corrected what it describes as a rare condition in which some websites failed to load on a client.

Web-based applications have increasingly become the actual application layer for kiosks. A seemingly minor browser-loading problem can therefore mean the difference between a functioning terminal and an out-of-service one.

The fix is intended to improve reliability for both interactive kiosk applications and web content used on digital signage displays.

Chromium Gets Updated

The other significant change is under the hood.

According to the release, SiteKiosk Online 1.11 moves to:

Electron 44.4.1

Chromium 152.0.7977.78

Keeping the embedded browser current is important because kiosk software sits between the operating system and an increasingly complicated collection of websites, cloud applications, authentication systems and web security requirements.

SiteKiosk also offers Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 as an alternative browser engine. That approach allows Edge to receive updates through Windows independently of SiteKiosk releases, while SiteKiosk describes its integrated Electron engine as providing tighter integration and greater control over a tested kiosk environment.

Our Take

There isn’t a flashy new kiosk feature in Version 1.11, and that is probably the point.

Once kiosks are deployed, reliability usually matters more than adding another checkbox to the feature list.

Printing without dialogs, PDFs that print correctly, websites that consistently load and a reasonably current browser engine are basic requirements — but they are also exactly the sort of details that create support calls when they don’t work.

Version 1.11 looks primarily like a deployment and stability release, particularly relevant for organizations running browser-based applications and unattended printing.

SiteKiosk Online is the company’s current platform for centrally configuring, deploying and managing kiosk and digital-signage clients.

Release date: September 29, 2026

Version: SiteKiosk Online 1.11

Key changes: Website-loading reliability, unattended printing improvements, embedded PDF printing fixes, and updated Electron/Chromium components.

Interested users can try SiteKiosk Online through its free trial or obtain additional product information directly from SiteKiosk.

Addendum — WebView

Two Browser Strategies: Electron/Chromium vs. Edge WebView2

One interesting aspect of SiteKiosk Online is that operators are not necessarily locked into a single browser strategy. SiteKiosk supports its integrated Electron/Chromium engine as well as Microsoft’s Edge WebView2.

The distinction matters more in a kiosk deployment than it might on an ordinary PC.

With the integrated Electron approach, the browser engine is packaged and tested as part of the SiteKiosk client. SiteKiosk can therefore qualify a particular Chromium version against its own kiosk functions before deploying it as part of a client update. Version 1.11, for example, moves that environment to Electron 44.4.1 and Chromium 152.0.7977.78.

That gives administrators a more controlled software stack. Browser behavior, SiteKiosk functionality and the underlying Chromium version can be tested together rather than having the browser change independently.

Edge WebView2 takes a different approach. It uses Microsoft’s Edge/Chromium runtime installed on Windows. The Evergreen WebView2 Runtime can be serviced independently through Microsoft’s update mechanisms, so organizations can receive browser security and compatibility updates without waiting for a corresponding SiteKiosk client release.

There is a tradeoff.

For security teams, independently updated WebView2 can be attractive because browser vulnerabilities can be patched rapidly. For kiosk administrators, however, automatic browser changes can introduce another variable into a tightly controlled deployment. A website, peripheral workflow or kiosk application that worked yesterday may potentially encounter different browser behavior after an underlying runtime update.

The integrated Electron engine provides the opposite model: SiteKiosk has greater control over when the browser engine changes, and the browser can be tested as part of the overall SiteKiosk release.

Neither approach is inherently right for every deployment.

A corporate intranet kiosk running modern Microsoft web applications might benefit from WebView2 and its close alignment with the current Edge environment. A large fleet of transactional kiosks, on the other hand, may place a higher value on version consistency and controlled testing before changing the browser engine.

That distinction becomes particularly important with peripherals and unattended functions — printers, scanners, payment devices, PDF generation, downloads and other workflows where a kiosk is doing considerably more than simply displaying a webpage.

It also explains why the Chromium version listed in the SiteKiosk 1.11 release notes matters. For an embedded-browser kiosk platform, updating Chromium isn’t just housekeeping. It is part of managing the balance between security, web compatibility and deployment stability.

We think that last point is worth emphasizing in our article. In enterprise kiosk deployments, “latest browser” and “most predictable browser” aren’t necessarily the same objective. SiteKiosk effectively gives an administrator a choice between a more vendor-controlled browser lifecycle and Microsoft’s independently serviced browser runtime.

Buyers Checklist

Here is Sitekiosk compared. eg

Turnkey Setup: SiteKiosk is a “configuration-first” product. Non-technical operators can configure lockdown profiles, set up idle timers, build layouts, and deploy the kiosk interface through a GUI in minutes.

Esper is “developer and DevOps-first”. Setting up Esper effectively often requires API integrations, custom app development, CLI tools, or pipeline configurations.

Single Management Interface: If your kiosk fleet uses a mix of Windows PCs and Android terminals, SiteKiosk lets you manage both OS environments from the exact same central console with similar UX workflows and configuration logic.

Esper is strictly focused on Android (and iOS/custom Android builds)—it does not provide native management for Windows kiosk environments.

Turnkey CMS & Visual Editor: SiteKiosk includes a visual editor and layout/content management system (CMS) out-of-the-box. You can design multi-zone layouts, schedule digital signage, build interactive user interfaces, and deploy content directly through the SiteKiosk Online cloud console.

No Extra App Required: With Esper, you generally need to supply, build, or integrate a separate Android app or third-party digital signage CMS to handle the user interface layer; Esper merely delivers and locks down that app.