Code Factory: Adding Voice to Self-Service Kiosks

Last Updated on October 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

VoiceTopping uses Cerence conversational AI to add spoken interaction to existing self-service kiosks, connecting voice technology with the kiosk’s on-screen experience.

Code Factory: Adding Voice Interaction to Self-Service Kiosks

Touchscreens are not the only way to interact with a kiosk. Code Factory is bringing speech recognition and spoken responses to self-service through VoiceTopping, a solution designed to add voice interaction to existing kiosk applications. For manufacturers, software developers, and deployers, the proposition is straightforward: give customers another way to navigate information and complete a transaction.investors.cerence

The company’s work combines voice technology with experience in accessibility and human-computer interaction. Its relationship with Cerence AI provides the speech technology behind VoiceTopping, including embedded voice capabilities and speech signal enhancement. Cerence announced the expanded kiosk-focused collaboration in May 2025.investors.cerence+1

The key word is choice: voice as another interaction channel, alongside the kiosk’s visual interface.

What Is Code Factory?

Code Factory develops voice-interaction solutions and supplies speech technologies for applications ranging from smart devices to self-service kiosks. Its portfolio includes text-to-speech, automatic speech recognition, and technologies that help isolate speech from background noise. The company also has a history in assistive technology and mobile accessibility.codefactoryglobal+1

For the kiosk industry, that creates two relevant conversations:

Adding voice interaction to a kiosk application through VoiceTopping.

Evaluating speech components for a more customized integration.

Those are related but distinct paths. VoiceTopping is the kiosk-focused solution described in the Cerence announcement; Code Factory’s broader speech portfolio includes SDKs and audio-processing technologies for embedded and connected applications.investors.cerence+1

Visit Code Factory’s website for its overall portfolio, or explore its speech recognition technologies for a closer look at the underlying components.

What Does VoiceTopping Add to a Kiosk?

VoiceTopping adds spoken interaction to existing self-service kiosks. Instead of relying exclusively on screen selections, users can hear information and respond verbally. Cerence describes the solution as combining its core voice technologies with speech signal enhancement to support interaction in settings that may include background noise.investors.cerence

The distinction between speech output and voice interaction matters:

Text-to-speech gives the kiosk a spoken voice.

Speech recognition allows the kiosk to receive spoken input.

Application integration connects that input to an action, such as displaying a menu or changing an order.

VoiceTopping’s published restaurant example illustrates the complete interaction: a customer asks to see the menu, selects a burger, requests modifications, adds a drink, and moves to checkout. The kiosk updates the screen and order as the conversation progresses. It is an illustrative workflow—not a published performance benchmark or customer deployment report.investors.cerence

For product information, visit VoiceTopping.

Where Could Voice Fit?

Cerence identifies restaurant and hospitality, retail and self-checkout, healthcare, transportation, banking, and entertainment as potential settings for VoiceTopping. These are intended application areas, not evidence that the solution has been deployed in every category.investors.cerence

For a kiosk project, the useful starting point is a specific task rather than a broad promise of “conversational AI.” Potential pilot scenarios include:

Application Task to evaluate Restaurant ordering Find an item, select options, correct an order, and confirm the basket. Retail information Ask for a product category or navigate available services. Wayfinding Request a destination and receive an on-screen route with spoken guidance. Check-in Navigate a defined sequence of prompts with appropriate privacy safeguards.

These are suggested evaluation scenarios. The supported workflow, required integration, and suitability for each environment should be confirmed with Code Factory.

Adding Voice Without Starting Over

One of VoiceTopping’s more relevant claims for the kiosk industry is its retrofit approach. Cerence describes it as a plug-and-play solution that can integrate with existing kiosks without extensive hardware modifications.investors.cerence

That is a useful starting point—not a substitute for a technical review. A manufacturer or software provider evaluating the solution should establish:

Which operating systems and application frameworks are supported?

How are spoken requests connected to existing application actions?

What microphones, speakers, and audio-processing components are required?

Which functions run locally, and which require network connectivity?

How does the system handle an unrecognized or ambiguous request?

Can the user switch between voice and touch during the same transaction?

What integration, licensing, and ongoing support are included?

An architecture walkthrough and a working demonstration on the intended kiosk configuration would be more informative than a general voice demo alone.

Public-Space Audio Is Part of the Design

A kiosk needs to operate where it is installed—not only in a quiet demonstration room. Restaurants, retail stores, and transportation facilities introduce different audio conditions, so background-noise handling deserves its own evaluation.

Code Factory’s speech portfolio includes Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement technologies for noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, and far-field voice interaction. These technologies address the audio input side of the experience; their availability does not establish how a particular kiosk will perform in a particular location.codefactoryglobal

For a pilot, ask to see the complete task performed with realistic background sound. Include corrections, interruptions, and unsuccessful commands—not just the ideal conversation. The evaluation should reveal how the interface recovers when it does not understand the customer.

Voice and Accessibility: A Contribution, Not a Compliance Shortcut

Code Factory’s accessibility background is relevant to its kiosk offering. The company’s website highlights its work in mobile accessibility, while the Cerence announcement positions VoiceTopping as a way to make kiosk interaction more accessible.investors.cerence+1

That should lead to a task-based discussion rather than a blanket compliance claim. What can a user accomplish through audio? Can the user understand the current screen state, correct a selection, and complete or cancel the task? What happens when speaking aloud is unsuitable?

This introduction does not establish ADA, EAA, or other accessibility compliance. Buyers should request product-specific evidence and evaluate the complete kiosk experience against the requirements applicable to their deployment.

A Practical Starting Point for Manufacturers and Deployers

The most useful first demonstration is not a kiosk that talks. It is a kiosk that helps someone finish a task.

For an initial evaluation, we suggest a short sequence:

Choose one workflow, such as ordering a meal or locating a destination. Demonstrate both voice and screen interaction. Include a correction or misunderstood request. Test under representative audio conditions. Document the required hardware, software changes, and support responsibilities.

That provides a concrete basis for deciding whether voice belongs in a particular kiosk application—and what a pilot should measure.

Explore Code Factory and VoiceTopping

For kiosk manufacturers, application developers, and deployers investigating voice interaction, these are the main starting points:

When requesting a demonstration, include your kiosk operating system, application type, installation environment, target languages, and the task you want users to complete. Those details can turn a general introduction into a focused integration discussion.