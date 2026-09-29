Last Updated on September 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

McDonald’s is getting into the advertising business in a more visible way.

At its September Investor Day, McDonald’s said it had moved into market testing of its McDonald’s Media Network across 450 company-owned U.S. restaurants. The company’s ambitions are considerably larger. McDonald’s CMO Morgan Flatley talked about building the Media Network into a $1 billion business across the McDonald’s system over time.

The assets are certainly there: the app, kiosks, digital menu boards and the restaurants themselves.

And McDonald’s has a lot of customers looking at a lot of screens.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they want to look at advertising.

We Have Seen This Movie at the Gas Pump

My first reaction to advertising on drive-thru displays was pretty simple.

Gas pumps.

For years, gas stations have been putting video screens on pumps. You insert the card, select the grade, start pumping and suddenly somebody is talking to you about pizza, insurance, the lottery or whatever else somebody bought that week.

Sometimes it works.

A promotion for a breakfast sandwich inside the convenience store while I am standing outside pumping gas makes sense. I can actually do something about it.

Other times it is mostly noise.

And occasionally it is downright irritating.

There is a lesson there for McDonald’s.

A captive audience is not necessarily an engaged audience.

The McDonald’s Experiment Is Real

There is an important factual distinction here because some very large numbers are starting to circulate.

McDonald’s has confirmed a pilot involving 450 U.S. company-owned restaurants. That is 450 restaurants — not 450,000 screens.

The company demonstrated the concept at Investor Day with third-party advertising, including a Geico example on a drive-thru digital menu board.

That is significant.

McDonald’s isn’t simply using its menu boards to sell McDonald’s anymore. It is testing whether those displays can become media inventory.

That changes the economics of digital signage.

McDonald’s supporting Investor Day materials also make clear that this is happening against a much broader Restaurant NEXT investment program. McDonald’s talks about eventual full deployment of NEXT elements across its U.S. and International Operated Markets.

And this isn’t a small capital program. McDonald’s estimates incremental investment of roughly $800,000 for a traditional U.S. drive-thru restaurant, with investment phased over time.

If some of that infrastructure can generate advertising revenue in addition to helping sell hamburgers, fries and drinks, you can certainly understand the attraction.

Retail Media Works — Under the Right Conditions

Digital signage advertising has precedent for actually moving product.

Walmart is probably the most obvious example.

Its retail-media operation can put an advertisement near the product being sold and then connect exposure to an actual transaction.

Customer sees an advertisement for cookies.

Cookies are six feet away.

Customer buys cookies.

That’s a pretty clean proposition.

There is also academic evidence behind the idea. A large field study published in the Journal of Marketing examined hundreds of digital-signage campaigns involving millions of shoppers and found an increase in the probability of purchasing advertised products.

One of the important variables was proximity.

Advertising works better when it is relevant to what the customer is doing and close to the point where the customer can act on it.

That’s where McDonald’s gets interesting.

When Does the Advertisement Appear?

Consider two scenarios.

I’m ordering at a McDonald’s drive-thru and Coke pays for preferred positioning on the menu board.

Perfectly logical.

Or there is a promotion for an Oreo McFlurry while I am deciding what to order.

Also logical.

Now change the sequence.

I’ve already ordered my Quarter Pounder, fries and Coke. My transaction is finished. The menu board changes and I get a Geico advertisement while I’m waiting to pull forward.

That’s a very different advertising proposition.

At that point McDonald’s hasn’t necessarily created retail media.

It may have created a really well-located billboard.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that. Out-of-home advertising is a large business.

But it isn’t the same thing.

The Kiosk Could Be More Valuable Than the Drive-Thru Board

The kiosk presents another interesting possibility.

A kiosk knows where I am in the transaction.

Before I order, it can influence my selection.

While I’m ordering, it can suggest an upgrade.

After I order, it could present an offer relevant to the transaction I just completed.

And if that is combined with loyalty data and the McDonald’s app, the targeting possibilities become considerably more sophisticated.

That is potentially much more interesting than simply putting a car-insurance commercial on a menu board.

Of course, there is another side to that equation: privacy, disclosure and just how much personalization customers are comfortable with while buying lunch.

Those questions will come.

McDonald’s Doesn’t Need Huge Engagement

There is one economic wrinkle that shouldn’t be overlooked.

McDonald’s already owns the real estate.

It already has the restaurants.

It already has the displays.

It already has the network infrastructure.

It already has enormous customer traffic.

That means the incremental cost of creating another advertising impression could be very low.

Even mediocre engagement might therefore produce attractive margins.

That’s one big difference between McDonald’s and a conventional media company that has to acquire an audience. McDonald’s already has one standing in front of the screen.

The question is what that audience is worth.

450 Restaurants Is the Number to Watch

For now, I would ignore claims about hundreds of thousands of McDonald’s advertising screens.

The factual number we have is 450 company-owned U.S. restaurants in the pilot.

That’s actually a better number anyway.

Four hundred fifty restaurants are enough to learn quite a bit.

McDonald’s can measure impressions, advertiser response, customer behavior, dwell time and potentially sales attribution. It can test different screen locations, different creative, different times of day and different categories of advertiser.

Most importantly, it can find out whether customers pay attention.

Because the gas-pump experience has already taught us something about digital signage.

Having somebody standing in front of a screen doesn’t mean they are watching it.

And if the advertising becomes disruptive enough, they may start looking for the mute button.

More Thoughts

The economics may work even with mediocre consumer engagement. McDonald’s already owns the displays, CMS/network infrastructure, locations and customer relationship. Its incremental cost of creating advertising inventory on an existing screen could be extremely low. Thus a mediocre advertising product could still be a very high-margin business for McDonald’s.That may ultimately be the better explanation for the experiment than “people want to watch advertising while waiting for their fries.”

McDonald’s already owns the displays, CMS/network infrastructure, locations and customer relationship. Its incremental cost of creating advertising inventory on an existing screen could be extremely low. Thus a mediocre advertising product could still be a very high-margin business for McDonald’s.That may ultimately be the better explanation for the experiment than “people want to watch advertising while waiting for their fries.” The Media Network concept makes considerably more sense if McDonald’s uses the displays to influence something the customer can still do.

A gas-pump screen has a captive audience, but captive doesn’t necessarily mean attentive . The customer has already made the principal purchase decision. The screen is competing with the customer’s phone, surroundings and desire to finish the transaction.The McDonald’s implementation potentially has exactly the same problem.

. The customer has already made the principal purchase decision. The screen is competing with the customer’s phone, surroundings and desire to finish the transaction.The McDonald’s implementation potentially has exactly the same problem. An earlier Journal of Retailing field study examined digital displays across different store formats. Displays improved sales in large hypermarkets, had minimal effects in supermarkets and supercenters, and actually had a negative effect in smaller convenience-store formats . The researchers also found that price-promotional messages were important to generating lift.

. The researchers also found that price-promotional messages were important to generating lift. Any precedent? — Walmart has turned its stores into part of Walmart Connect. It sells advertisers digital screens, audio and experiential placements across more than 4,600 U.S. stores. Walmart says its initial Deli and Bakery screen tests produced up to 5% sales lift for food suppliers . It can also close the loop by correlating advertising exposure with actual sales. Walmart ConnectAnd Walmart explicitly recognizes the danger we’re talking about. Its description of the strategy says the advertising experience needs to be additive rather than interruptive to the customer’s shopping trip. Walmart Connect

— Walmart has turned its stores into part of Walmart Connect. It sells advertisers digital screens, audio and experiential placements across more than 4,600 U.S. stores. Walmart says its initial Deli and Bakery screen tests produced . It can also close the loop by correlating advertising exposure with actual sales. Walmart ConnectAnd Walmart explicitly recognizes the danger we’re talking about. Its description of the strategy says the advertising experience needs to be to the customer’s shopping trip. Walmart Connect That distinction matters.

The strongest evidence we have found is a 2025 Journal of Marketing field study covering 237 digital-signage campaigns and about 30 million shoppers . Digital signage increased the probability of buying the advertised product by 8.1% . But effectiveness was greater for low-priced, novel and hedonic products, and importantly, when the screen was physically near the advertised product .

. Digital signage increased the probability of buying the advertised product by . But effectiveness was greater for low-priced, novel and hedonic products, and importantly, . Digital signage will resume its hunt for ROI but we think destined for same outcome as powerpoint presentation. Visual cues are nice for sure but results are always problematic to quantify.

Financial Markets Look

McDonald’s has drawn attention for its $8.5 billion multi-year restaurant and menu overhaul, which includes AI tools, drive-thru ads, and higher-protein menu testing. The market reaction has been mixed, with shares pressured after the company’s investor day and analysts trimming targets, while the long-term strategy aims to lift traffic, efficiency, and margins.

Strategic Overhaul: McDonald’s is shifting toward a broader operating model that mixes hospitality, digital tools, and menu changes. Management wants to improve restaurant economics and lift long-term margins toward the low-to-mid 50% range by 2030.

McDonald’s is shifting toward a broader operating model that mixes hospitality, digital tools, and menu changes. Management wants to improve restaurant economics and lift long-term margins toward the range by 2030. AI And Labor Efficiency: The company is rolling out ArchIQ , including the Archy ordering assistant. McDonald’s says the tools could remove about 50 labor hours per restaurant per week and support higher throughput.

The company is rolling out , including the ordering assistant. McDonald’s says the tools could remove about and support higher throughput. Advertising Business: McDonald’s is testing drive-thru and in-store ads across company-owned locations. The company says the media network could scale into a $1 billion revenue stream over time.

McDonald’s is testing drive-thru and in-store ads across company-owned locations. The company says the media network could scale into a revenue stream over time. Street Reaction: Analysts focused on near-term sales pressure and the size of the investment plan. Morgan Stanley projected 0.5% U.S. comparable sales declines in Q3 and 1% in Q4, then cut its target to $297.

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