NACS 2026 Show Review

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Here is a summary of the article “NACS 2026: Connected technology reshapes c-store operations; 10 takeaways” by Elliot Maras (published October 11, 2026):

The article reports on the NACS 2026 trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, highlighting how convenience store (c-store) operators are increasingly leaning on connected technology and automation to drive growth in a mature industry, improve operational efficiency, and capture high-margin foodservice spending.

For the full article, click here.

Key takeaways from the convention include:

Connected POS & Forecourt Systems: Integrating checkout, payments, and fuel control (such as platforms from Verifone, Dover Fueling Solutions, and Computrol) helps streamline operations and frees up staff for foodservice and customer assistance. AI-Powered Self-Checkout: Technologies like Mashgin’s AI checkout integrated with store POS systems (and avatar guides from companies like Fujitsu) aim to speed up transactions and reduce retail shrink. Smart Forecourts: Fuel dispensers are increasingly tied to cloud-based media platforms, window displays, and canopy screens (via Bennett Pump and Tole Digital Signage) to keep equipment maintained and promote in-store goods to refueling drivers. Advanced Foodservice Technology: With prepared foods driving significant gross margins, c-stores are adopting restaurant-grade tools, kitchen display systems (KDS), and compliance software (such as Toast, Toshiba, Partner Tech, and TransAct) to manage kitchen workflows and food safety. Actionable AI & Personalization: Exhibitors demonstrated AI tools capable of automating pricing/forecasting, analyzing shelf merchandise through computer vision (Vusion), delivering hyper-personalized offers (Eagle Eye), and supporting conversational kiosk ordering. Verification & Computer Vision: Age and identity verification (like AgeChecker.net and TruAge integration) are tackling the compliance challenge of regulated sales at self-checkout, while vision tech (Hanwha Vision, Cognetic Systems) assists with queue monitoring and analytics. Cash Automation: Hardware integrations like Crane Payment Innovations’ Paypod with Mashgin checkouts, along with automated cash recyclers (Glory, Fujitsu, Sesami), help bring cash capabilities to self-service while easing back-office workloads. Smart Shelves & Electronic Labels: Weight-sensing shelves (Digit7) and electronic shelf-tagging systems (Vusion, Pricer) are improving real-time inventory tracking, pricing execution, and product availability. Reliable EV Charging Integration: As c-stores incorporate electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure (Electrify America, Dover Fueling Solutions), the primary emphasis has shifted from simply adding hardware to ensuring device reliability, stability, and integrating charging with the in-store retail experience. Cybersecurity & Data Governance: As operations become increasingly cloud-connected, interoperable, and reliant on automated data sharing, protecting digital networks and managing consumer data securely remain critical priorities for store operators.