Cool Videos – Dot Pad Tactile Display & Square Integration QSRs

Cool Videos Update

Couple of nice videos this week.

Dot Pad, The First Real-time Tactile Graphics Display

Square Integrating with Restaurant Kiosks

James Youn and I had the incredible opportunity to participate in Square Dev Chats! We delved into the tech stack used to build Gamsa.IO and shared our startup journey’s challenges and rewards. My favorite part was discussing how we engage with our customers — to give them a product they find both intuitive and valuable. Thanks Square and Richard Moot for hosting us!

In this Square Dev Chat, we sit down with James Youn and Jiwon Kim, co-founders of Gamsa.io. James and Jiwon have built a custom kiosk app that integrates directly with Square in order to empower Square sellers in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) industry. Gamsa integrates with the Square catalog, terminal, and more to create a seamless experience for sellers looking for an automated way to service their customers. Our conversation with Gamsa touches topics of development phases, Square integrations, technology stacks, and so much more. We hope you enjoy! Chapters: 0:00 – Introduction 0:57 – What is Gamsa? 1:49 – Acquiring the first customers 3:01 – Early learnings 4:01 – Important features 6:15 – Learning from customers and improving UX 8:27 – Technology choices 11:55 – Feedback and feature development process 12:43 – Text message notifications and other features 15:28 – Exploring the quick service restaurant industry 17:39 – Working with Square 21:04 – Terminal API vs Reader SDK 22:54 – Conclusion Resources: Gamsa: https://www.gamsa.io/ Square Catalog API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/c… Square Terminal API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/t… Square Loyalty API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/l…