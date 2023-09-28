Cool Videos – Dot Pad Tactile Display & Square Integration QSRs

Cool Videos Update
Couple of nice videos this week.
Dot Pad, The First Real-time Tactile Graphics Display
Square Integrating with Restaurant Kiosks
James Youn and I had the incredible opportunity to participate in Square Dev Chats! We delved into the tech stack used to build Gamsa.IO and shared our startup journey’s challenges and rewards. My favorite part was discussing how we engage with our customers — to give them a product they find both intuitive and valuable. Thanks Square and Richard Moot for hosting us!
In this Square Dev Chat, we sit down with James Youn and Jiwon Kim, co-founders of Gamsa.io. James and Jiwon have built a custom kiosk app that integrates directly with Square in order to empower Square sellers in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) industry. Gamsa integrates with the Square catalog, terminal, and more to create a seamless experience for sellers looking for an automated way to service their customers. Our conversation with Gamsa touches topics of development phases, Square integrations, technology stacks, and so much more. We hope you enjoy! Chapters: 0:00 – Introduction 0:57 – What is Gamsa? 1:49 – Acquiring the first customers 3:01 – Early learnings 4:01 – Important features 6:15 – Learning from customers and improving UX 8:27 – Technology choices 11:55 – Feedback and feature development process 12:43 – Text message notifications and other features 15:28 – Exploring the quick service restaurant industry 17:39 – Working with Square 21:04 – Terminal API vs Reader SDK 22:54 – Conclusion Resources: Gamsa: https://www.gamsa.io/ Square Catalog API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/c… Square Terminal API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/t… Square Loyalty API: https://developer.squareup.com/docs/l…
- James and G1 are the co-founders of Kamsa, a kiosk app designed for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs).
- Kamsa integrates with Square and provides a kiosk solution for busy restaurant locations.
- The kiosk app is built using Windows and Electron, with React for the UI.
- They prioritize feature development based on customer demand, focusing on requests such as text message notifications and tax exemptions.
- The team aims to expand their product to food halls, stadiums, and other markets beyond QSRs.
- They plan to stay in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) space for now.
- ️ Expanding into stadiums requires significant effort.
- Exploring retail would involve considerations like barcode scanning.
- ️ Considering larger venues like amphitheaters within the QSR realm.
- Comparing stadiums to food courts, emphasizing the need for efficient ordering.
- Discussing menu abstraction and its importance.
- Reflecting on integrating with Square as a positive decision.
- Appreciating Square’s personable approach compared to other payment processors.
- Discussing regrets about not integrating with Square earlier.
- ️ Challenges faced with printing on Linux and the benefits of Square’s hardware integration.
- Choosing the Terminal API due to its suitability for kiosks and user-friendliness.
- Appreciating the seamless integration of the Terminal API with their setup.
- Interviewer expressing gratitude for the conversation and looking forward to future developments.