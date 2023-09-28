Raspberry Pi Kiosk – Version 5 Now Available

By | September 28, 2023
raspberry pi kiosk

Raspberry Pi Kiosk News

From email from director to us — Raspberry Pi 5 builds on the phenomenal success of Raspberry Pi 4. In comparison with its predecessor, it delivers a 2-3x increase in CPU performance, and a significant uplift in GPU performance, alongside improvements to camera, display, and USB interfacing.

These interfacing improvements are delivered by the RP1 I/O controller chip, designed in-house here at Raspberry Pi. For the first time, we have Raspberry Pi silicon on a flagship product!

Raspberry Pi 5 key features:

  • 2.4GHz quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with 512KB L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache
  • VideoCore VII GPU
  • LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch)
  • 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
  • Micro SD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode
  • 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation
  • 2 × USB 2.0 ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires PoE+ HAT)
  • 2 × 4 lane MIPI camera/display transceivers
  • PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals
  • 5V/5A DC power (PD enabled)
  • Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header

Please refer to the following link for further information on this exciting launch.

https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/introducing-raspberry-pi-5/

Raspberry PI Kiosk
