Raspberry Pi Kiosk – Version 5 Now Available

Raspberry Pi Kiosk News
From email from director to us — Raspberry Pi 5 builds on the phenomenal success of Raspberry Pi 4. In comparison with its predecessor, it delivers a 2-3x increase in CPU performance, and a significant uplift in GPU performance, alongside improvements to camera, display, and USB interfacing.
These interfacing improvements are delivered by the RP1 I/O controller chip, designed in-house here at Raspberry Pi. For the first time, we have Raspberry Pi silicon on a flagship product!
Raspberry Pi 5 key features:
- 2.4GHz quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with 512KB L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache
- VideoCore VII GPU
- LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch)
- 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Micro SD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode
- 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation
- 2 × USB 2.0 ports
- Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires PoE+ HAT)
- 2 × 4 lane MIPI camera/display transceivers
- PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals
- 5V/5A DC power (PD enabled)
- Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header
Please refer to the following link for further information on this exciting launch.
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/introducing-raspberry-pi-5/
More Posts
- Product Test – Raspberry Pi 400 Kiosk(Opens in a new browser tab)
- No-Code Development Platform Intuiface Supports Raspberry Pi(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Kiosk CPU – Skylake vs. Kaby Lake and later generation(Opens in a new browser tab)