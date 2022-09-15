Human Services Kiosk with Scanning Tennessee

Human Services Registration Kiosk

Nice example of eliminating queue time for citizens looking to apply for different state services. They get the paperwork at home and fill it out, then they visit the local office and upload their completed documents.

There are literally 100s of these units deployed. Worth noting too these are iPad based kiosks

Excerpt

Under its multi-year contract award for providing modern self-serve kiosks to the State of Tennessee, Kiosk Group will deliver another 56 kiosks to seventeen more Department of Human Services facilities. With over 290 kiosks delivered to 113 locations state-wide, Kiosk Group’s Liberty and Standalone kiosks dramatically reduce wait times from several hours to minutes thereby saving customers and the state time and money. Reach out to our Sales team and visit our website to learn how we can partner together to help your clients today!

In Brief

Two displays

Scans and uploads 8×11 docs

Users get paperwork in mail, fill out and then scan

Registering for different services

