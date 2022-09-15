Human Services Kiosk with Scanning Tennessee

By | September 15, 2022
human services kiosks

Human Services Registration Kiosk

Nice example of eliminating queue time for citizens looking to apply for different state services. They get the paperwork at home and fill it out, then they visit the local office and upload their completed documents.

There are literally 100s of these units deployed.  Worth noting too these are iPad based kiosks

KioskGroup has over 30 years of experience in self-service tablet kiosks. They are experts.  Fro more information or to contact visit their site or email [email protected]

Under its multi-year contract award for providing modern self-serve kiosks to the State of Tennessee, Kiosk Group will deliver another 56 kiosks to seventeen more Department of Human Services facilities. With over 290 kiosks delivered to 113 locations state-wide, Kiosk Group’s Liberty and Standalone kiosks dramatically reduce wait times from several hours to minutes thereby saving customers and the state time and money. Reach out to our Sales team and visit our website to learn how we can partner together to help your clients today!

  • Two displays
  • Scans and uploads 8×11 docs
  • Users get paperwork in mail, fill out and then scan
  • Registering for different services

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

