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Last Updated on June 9, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Enterprise Platform by 22Miles

DX Pro is 22Miles’ pivot from “just” digital signage CMS to a full-blown enterprise visual-experience platform that unifies content, devices, and governance across all endpoints (signage, wayfinding, videowalls, mobile, room/space). Awards? Check back after InfoComm. We are pretty sure this will win award at InfoComm

22Miles’ DX Pro is a major step forward in how enterprises manage all of their visual communications, bringing digital signage, wayfinding, videowalls, mobile, and interactive experiences together on one unified, web‑native platform.

DX Pro is designed as a single, browser-based hub for content creation, device management, fleet monitoring, and governance, eliminating the complexity of juggling multiple tools and vendors across large deployments. Instead of separate silos for signage, wayfinding, and space management, organizations get one scalable system that can support tens of thousands of screens across hundreds of locations, with full visibility into what is running where. That unified view is especially valuable for IT and AV teams tasked with maintaining consistency, uptime, and security across diverse estates of players, displays, and interactive endpoints.

A key strength of DX Pro is its deployment flexibility. Enterprises can choose cloud or on‑premises deployment and still leverage the same interface and management workflows, which is critical for industries with strict security and compliance requirements such as finance, government, and healthcare. This flexibility lets organizations align visual communication strategy with existing infrastructure, networking, and regulatory policies, rather than forcing a one‑size‑fits‑all SaaS model.

Functionally, DX Pro covers the full spectrum of modern enterprise visual experiences. It supports traditional digital signage, dynamic wayfinding, large‑format videowalls, mobile experiences, and multi‑touch interactivity, all orchestrated through the same design and scheduling environment. This breadth means a workplace, campus, or venue can standardize on one platform for everything from lobby branding and corporate communications to real‑time space management and visitor navigation. The result is a more coherent, connected experience for employees, visitors, and customers, who see consistent messaging and design across every screen they encounter.

DX Pro also reflects 22Miles’ long-standing focus on innovation in wayfinding and digital signage. Building on more than two decades in the market, the company has evolved from project‑based wayfinding and signage deployments into a true enterprise visual experience platform that aligns with hybrid work, smart buildings, and data‑driven environments. Partner integrations across collaboration and AV ecosystems further enhance its value, allowing DX Pro to fit naturally into modern workplace technology stacks.

Overall, DX Pro is a positive and timely development for organizations that want to simplify their visual communication infrastructure while raising the bar on user experience, scalability, and governance. By consolidating so many capabilities into one powerful, flexible platform, 22Miles gives enterprises a strong foundation for current signage and wayfinding needs and a future‑ready path as visual experience expectations continue to grow.

Press release on 22Miles

What DX Pro means in practice

In an enterprise that is “HR/comms‑first,” Appspace often leads because it’s wrapped in employee apps, intranet, and collaboration tooling. DX Pro can still compete here but wins more clearly when the brief is “own all visual endpoints, including wayfinding and immersive.”

In signage‑heavy estates (transport, mixed kiosk+signage, campuses with complex wayfinding), DX Pro’s native wayfinding plus unified fleet management is a strong differentiator versus both Appspace and Korbyt.

For security‑sensitive or highly regulated environments, DX Pro’s explicit cloud/on‑prem duality and governance narrative are attractive, especially when kiosks, media players, and signage share infrastructure.

DX Pro™ by 22Miles – FAQ

Q1: What is DX Pro™?DX Pro™ is 22Miles’ new enterprise visual-experience platform that unifies content, devices, and governance across all visual endpoints, including digital signage, wayfinding, videowalls, mobile, and room/space displays.

Q2: How is DX Pro™ different from a traditional digital signage CMS?Unlike a traditional CMS focused mainly on playlist management, DX Pro™ serves as a single, browser-based hub for content creation, device management, fleet monitoring, and governance across tens of thousands of screens and hundreds of locations.

Q3: What types of environments is DX Pro™ designed for?DX Pro™ is built for large, multi-site enterprises such as corporate campuses, transportation hubs, healthcare networks, higher education, retail, and mixed kiosk + signage deployments where consistency and scale are critical.

Q4: How does DX Pro™ help IT and AV teams?IT and AV get a unified console to see player status, content health, and policies across the entire estate, reducing the overhead of juggling multiple point solutions and improving uptime, security, and standardization.

Q5: Does DX Pro™ support both cloud and on-premises deployment?Yes. Organizations can deploy DX Pro™ in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid models while retaining the same interface and workflows, making it easier to align with existing infrastructure and strict compliance requirements.

Q6: What visual experiences does DX Pro™ support out of the box?DX Pro™ supports traditional digital signage, dynamic wayfinding, large-format videowalls, mobile experiences, and multi-touch interactive applications, all orchestrated through a single design and scheduling environment.

Q7: Why is native wayfinding in DX Pro™ important?Native wayfinding lets enterprises deliver coherent navigation experiences that are tightly integrated with branding, messaging, and space utilization data, ideal for complex campuses, transport hubs, and venue-style environments.

Q8: How does DX Pro™ compare to Appspace in practice?Appspace often leads in HR/comms-led deployments tied to intranet and employee apps, while DX Pro™ tends to win where the requirement is to “own all visual endpoints”—especially when wayfinding, immersive experiences, and signage need to run on a single, governance-driven platform.

Q9: How does DX Pro™ compare to Korbyt?Korbyt emphasizes digital signage and employee engagement CMS features, whereas DX Pro™ adds native wayfinding, immersive displays, and space management, giving enterprises a broader visual experience layer over their estate.

Q10: Where does DX Pro™ deliver the most differentiation?DX Pro™ stands out in signage-heavy environments—such as transport, mixed kiosk + signage deployments, and large campuses—where its combination of native wayfinding, unified fleet management, and deployment flexibility creates a clear operational and experience advantage.

Q11: Why is DX Pro™ well-suited for regulated industries? The explicit support for both cloud and on-prem, plus centralized governance and monitoring, makes DX Pro™ attractive in finance, government, and healthcare environments where visual systems share networks with kiosks, media players, and other sensitive infrastructure.

Q12: Is DX Pro™ expected to receive industry recognition? Early reactions suggest DX Pro™ is a strong contender for industry awards, and it will be closely watched at upcoming events like InfoComm to see how the market and judges respond to its unified-platform approach.