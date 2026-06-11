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Last Updated on June 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The paper argues that the digital signage industry is entering a long-term growth phase, with forecasts exceeding $52 billion by 2035, but warns that rapid innovation creates substantial “noise” around AI, immersive experiences, and smart environments.

Neil Farr divides technologies into three broad categories:

Strong Long-Term Trends

✅ Immersive LED environments

✅ Data-driven, contextual signage

✅ Connected space infrastructure

Emerging Trends (Proceed Carefully)

⚠ AI-driven personalization

⚠ Public AI integration

Possible Fads or Premature Deployments

❌ AI avatars and digital concierge characters without mature data infrastructure

TIG Intel Insight: Data Ownership Expert commentary by Craig Allen Keefner, The Industry Group Field basis: Craig Keefner industry basis Extract: The biggest insight is not about AI—it is about data ownership. Organizations that treat kiosks, digital signage, and wayfinding as a unified operational platform rather than standalone hardware purchases are likely to gain the greatest long-term advantage. Commentary: From a kiosk and self-service perspective, this whitepaper closely matches current enterprise trends. For the self-service industry, the practical roadmap is clear: Build connected infrastructure → collect operational data → optimize workflows → carefully introduce AI → enable personalization when governance and ecosystems mature. That is a much lower-risk strategy than deploying AI avatars or highly personalized public advertising before the underlying data architecture is ready. Overall assessment: ★★★★☆ (4.5/5) A thoughtful and strategically valuable paper for enterprise buyers, AV integrators, digital signage operators, and smart-space planners. Topics: Connected Space Infrastructure Data-Driven Digital Signage AI-Driven Personalization Immersive LED Experiences Intelligent Wayfinding Smart Building Technology Enterprise Data Ownership Operational AI vs Marketing AI AI Agents and Digital Avatars Technology Ecosystem Readiness

Three decades of connected space infrastructure experience, distilled into one essential guide

The digital signage market is moving fast. New products, new form factors, and AI-infused pitches appear at every trade show. For AV professionals, the ability to separate durable opportunity from short-cycle hype is one of the most commercially valuable skills you can develop.

This whitepaper, from our founder Neil Farr, gives you the framework to do exactly that.

Resources

What We Think

Things to consider with “digital signage” which these days is less digital content display and more interactive customer.

ScoreCard

Technology TIG Rating

Immersive LED Invest Now

Contextual AI Invest Now

Smart Buildings Invest Now

AI Personalization Pilot

AI Avatars Watch

Emotion Detection Wait

Data Ownership

First-party data

Third-party platforms

Edge AI

Data governance

Privacy

AI training datasets

Enterprise buyers increasingly ask about CyberSecurity:

Zero Trust

Secure APIs

Device management

Remote updates

Data encryption

AI security

Accessibility

ADA

EAA

EN301549

WCAG

Voice interfaces

Multilingual navigation

Accessibility is becoming a major investment driver.

Edge Computing

Intel Core Ultra

Edge AI

Local LLMs

On-prem AI

AI acceleration chips

Reduced cloud costs

Roadmap

2026 Connected signage

2027 Operational AI

2028 Edge AI becomes common

2029 AI assistants mature

2030 Trusted personalization

Executive Takeaway

Five Things Enterprise Leaders Should Do Now

Build connected digital infrastructure. Treat display networks as data assets. Deploy AI for operations before personalization. Invest in immersive experiences with proven ROI. Own your data and prepare for Edge AI.

The future belongs to organizations that build the ecosystem first and deploy the technology second.

Executive Bottom Line

Technology rarely fails because the idea is wrong. It fails because the surrounding ecosystem is not yet ready. Organizations that invest in data ownership, connected infrastructure, and operational intelligence today will be best positioned to capitalize on the next generation of AI-powered digital experiences.

Related Content

https://acquiredigital.com/blog/digital-experiences-aren-t-managed-they-re-delivered The Industry’s Latest Obsession The digital signage industry has always had a habit of reinventing itself. Every few years, a new term emerges that promises to redefine the market. Vendors update their messaging, product categories are reshaped, and suddenly everyone is racing to position themselves at the centre of the latest industry trend. More often than not, however, the technology itself hasn’t changed nearly as much as the terminology surrounding it. Recently, the phrase “digital experiences” has become one of those terms. On the surface, that’s a positive development. After all, creating engaging, memorable and meaningful experiences has always been one of the primary objectives of digital signage. The challenge arises when the industry begins treating digital experiences as something that can be created through management software alone. Because the truth is far simpler.