Last Updated on June 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
The paper argues that the digital signage industry is entering a long-term growth phase, with forecasts exceeding $52 billion by 2035, but warns that rapid innovation creates substantial “noise” around AI, immersive experiences, and smart environments.
Neil Farr divides technologies into three broad categories:
Strong Long-Term Trends
✅ Immersive LED environments
✅ Data-driven, contextual signage
✅ Connected space infrastructure
Emerging Trends (Proceed Carefully)
⚠ AI-driven personalization
⚠ Public AI integration
Possible Fads or Premature Deployments
❌ AI avatars and digital concierge characters without mature data infrastructure
Three decades of connected space infrastructure experience, distilled into one essential guide
The digital signage market is moving fast. New products, new form factors, and AI-infused pitches appear at every trade show. For AV professionals, the ability to separate durable opportunity from short-cycle hype is one of the most commercially valuable skills you can develop.
This whitepaper, from our founder Neil Farr, gives you the framework to do exactly that.
Resources
- You can meet with AcquireDigital at upcoming InfoComm
- Landing page
- Signal Vs Noise whitepaper-compressed
What We Think
Things to consider with “digital signage” which these days is less digital content display and more interactive customer.
ScoreCard
|Technology
|TIG Rating
|Immersive LED
|Invest Now
|Contextual AI
|Invest Now
|Smart Buildings
|Invest Now
|AI Personalization
|Pilot
|AI Avatars
|Watch
|Emotion Detection
|Wait
Data Ownership
- First-party data
- Third-party platforms
- Edge AI
- Data governance
- Privacy
- AI training datasets
Enterprise buyers increasingly ask about CyberSecurity:
- Zero Trust
- Secure APIs
- Device management
- Remote updates
- Data encryption
- AI security
Accessibility
- ADA
- EAA
- EN301549
- WCAG
- Voice interfaces
- Multilingual navigation
Accessibility is becoming a major investment driver.
Edge Computing
- Intel Core Ultra
- Edge AI
- Local LLMs
- On-prem AI
- AI acceleration chips
- Reduced cloud costs
Roadmap
- 2026 Connected signage
- 2027 Operational AI
- 2028 Edge AI becomes common
- 2029 AI assistants mature
- 2030 Trusted personalization
Executive Takeaway
Five Things Enterprise Leaders Should Do Now
- Build connected digital infrastructure.
- Treat display networks as data assets.
- Deploy AI for operations before personalization.
- Invest in immersive experiences with proven ROI.
- Own your data and prepare for Edge AI.
The future belongs to organizations that build the ecosystem first and deploy the technology second.
Executive Bottom Line
Technology rarely fails because the idea is wrong. It fails because the surrounding ecosystem is not yet ready. Organizations that invest in data ownership, connected infrastructure, and operational intelligence today will be best positioned to capitalize on the next generation of AI-powered digital experiences.
Related Content
- https://acquiredigital.com/blog/digital-experiences-aren-t-managed-they-re-delivered The Industry’s Latest Obsession The digital signage industry has always had a habit of reinventing itself. Every few years, a new term emerges that promises to redefine the market. Vendors update their messaging, product categories are reshaped, and suddenly everyone is racing to position themselves at the centre of the latest industry trend. More often than not, however, the technology itself hasn’t changed nearly as much as the terminology surrounding it. Recently, the phrase “digital experiences” has become one of those terms. On the surface, that’s a positive development. After all, creating engaging, memorable and meaningful experiences has always been one of the primary objectives of digital signage. The challenge arises when the industry begins treating digital experiences as something that can be created through management software alone. Because the truth is far simpler.