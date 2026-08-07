Nalaxone Kiosks – Vending

As a leading provider of COVID-19 response services across the country, LTS has provided testing and vaccinations for communities that constitute more than 55% of the U.S. population.

Throughout the pandemic, LTS Health observed first-hand the critical need to improve our nation’s health equity and increase overall access to public health resources.

The team leveraged the latest in automated technology to create the testandgo™ kiosk – a safe, reliable, and contactless experience for medical testing and health product dispensary.

https://www.testandgo.com/about-lts

About

Naloxone (often branded Narcan) vending kiosks have moved well beyond a small pilot concept: they are now a widely adopted U.S. harm-reduction channel, especially where 24/7, anonymous, no-cost access is important. Evidence from operating programs suggests real demand and generally strong public acceptance, although national deployment and outcome tracking remain uneven.cnn+1

Adoption and scale

A 2024 review found naloxone vending machines installed in at least 33 states plus Washington, D.C.cnn

Washington State alone reported 97 operating naloxone kiosks run by 29 organizations in 2025, with another 33 planned; most were public-facing and 75% required neither staff interaction nor identifying information.doh.wa

Programs increasingly use several formats: traditional electronic vending machines, simple open-access stands/lockboxes, and adapted machines. In Washington, open-access models were more common than electronic vending machines.doh.wa

Are people using them?

Yes—where sites are convenient and supplies are free, usage can be substantial.

In Cincinnati, one machine was associated with at least 78 reported overdose reversals in its first year.cnn

Three Maricopa County, Arizona sites distributed more than 1,000 Narcan doses in the first seven months of 2024; one site had six self-reported overdose reversals in its first month.aachc

Oklahoma operators reported demand high enough that machines needed daily restocking.cnn

Research with young adults found the vending-machine model broadly acceptable, with participants emphasizing accessible locations, low or no cost, anonymity, and minimal police presence.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih

What makes a kiosk successful?

The strongest model is usually not “put a machine anywhere,” but a targeted access program:

Free and anonymous: no prescription, payment, staff encounter, ID, or survey requirement whenever program rules allow.

24/7 or extended access: exterior locations can reach people after pharmacy, clinic, or service-provider hours.

High-need placement: transit hubs, recovery organizations, hospitals, libraries, shelters, community health centers, and neighborhoods with high overdose risk.

More than naloxone: many programs co-dispense fentanyl/xylazine test strips, wound-care supplies, and overdose-response information.mattersnetwork+1

Restocking and measurement: track stock-outs, items dispensed, geographic reach, and voluntary reports of reversals—without undermining anonymity.

Bottom line

They appear popular in the practical sense that matters: communities are expanding them, users access them frequently, and individual programs report meaningful distribution and overdose reversals. They are best viewed as a high-access supplement to pharmacies, community distribution, EMS/police programs, and treatment—not a standalone solution to the overdose crisis