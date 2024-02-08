Lottery Printers TITO for Quebec & Nanoptix

LOTO-Quebec Selects Nanoptix Ticket-In Ticket Out (TITO) for Gaming

Quote: “Nanoptix designs and produces some of the most reliable ticketing printers in the world. Not surprising to see them win this huge project”, said Craig Keefner of Kiosk Industry.

Dieppe, NB, Canada – February 8, 2024 – Nanoptix Inc., a global provider of printing technologies for the global gaming, lottery and kiosk industries, announced today that Loto-Québec has selected its PayCheck® NextGen™ printer as the exclusive Ticket-In Ticket-Out (TITO) printer for all gaming establishments in the Province of Quebec.

“We look forward to working with Nanoptix as our new, exclusive supplier of TITO printers for our gaming establishments throughout the Province of Québec. We are impressed by the quality, and features of the PayCheck NextGen printer”, stated Stéphane Fraser, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Gaming Establishments at Loto-Québec.

“We are very proud to have been selected as Loto-Québec’s TITO printer supplier, as well as to continue expanding our presence in the Canadian marketplace. We are also very proud that Loto-Québec has chosen the PayCheck NextGen printer as its printer of choice. We look forward to building a longstanding partnership with Loto-Québec”, stated Daniel Vienneau, President and CEO of Nanoptix.

“The PayCheck NextGen is the most innovative and reliable printer of its kind and has been designed with many industry-leading capabilities. We have designed the PayCheck NextGen printer to ensure a quicker print speed, and to provide our customers with additional features and benefits such as a built-in computer, multiple connectivity ports, anti-spilling channels, as well as the ability to hold more tickets”, concluded Mr. Vienneau.

Contacts:

Bruno Roy, Vice President of Sales

Nanoptix

[email protected]

506-588-0943

About Nanoptix

Nanoptix is a global supplier of thermal printing solutions and technologies for the gaming, lottery,

kiosk, POS and amusement industries. Nanoptix has earned a reputation for having superior technology, as well as excellent value and leading customer support. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada, Nanoptix designs and manufactures a diverse portfolio of printing solutions including Ticket-In Ticket-Out (TITO)