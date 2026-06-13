Last Updated on June 13, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The U.S. parking industry is actually divided into several segments: parking operators, parking technology platforms, payment/mobile apps, and hardware/access control. If you are tracking the market for kiosks and self-service technology, these are the companies that matter most. Within the association UCP Inc. is our most involved supporter (in payment side)/

Large Parking Operators

These companies manage garages, surface lots, airports, hospitals, universities, and event venues.

Parking Technology Leaders

These companies provide the software, kiosks, permits, enforcement, and cloud platforms.

Company Specialty T2 Systems University, municipal, airport, and enterprise parking software. Parking BOXX Cloud parking management, permits, enforcement, and mobile payments. ParkHub Stadiums, arenas, and event parking operations. Metropolis AI-powered, camera-based frictionless parking; one of the fastest-growing players. SKIDATA USA Access control, ticketing, and automated parking hardware. Amano McGann Parking revenue control systems and pay stations.

Mobile Payment and Reservation Leaders

These are increasingly replacing traditional pay-on-foot kiosks.

Smart City and Curb Management

An emerging category important for urban kiosks.

TIG Intel Insight

For self-service kiosks and unattended payment terminals, the companies we monitor most closely are:

Metropolis (AI and license plate recognition) T2 Systems (enterprise parking software) Parking BOXX (cloud management) ParkHub (venue and sports parking) SKIDATA (hardware and access control) Amano McGann (traditional parking infrastructure) IPS Group (smart city parking meters)

These firms represent the convergence of kiosks, computer vision, mobile payments, digital signage, EV charging, and smart city infrastructure, making them particularly relevant to the self-service technology market.

Here is a concise industry summary for some additional companies along with a recommended business contact email. Where a direct personal contact is not publicly standardized, I have listed the general sales or information address commonly used by enterprise prospects.

Company Summary Contact Parking BOXX Canadian/U.S. parking technology provider specializing in cloud-based parking management, permit systems, gateless parking, enforcement, mobile payments, and municipal or university parking operations. Strong focus on digital transformation and automation. [email protected] T2 Systems One of North America’s largest parking management software companies, serving universities, municipalities, hospitals, airports, and commercial operators. Offers permit management, enforcement, payments, access control, and mobility solutions. [email protected] ParkHub U.S.-based platform focused on event and venue parking. Integrates reservations, POS, payment processing, and real-time parking operations for stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues. Widely used in professional sports and large events. [email protected] Peter Park German proptech company providing barrier-free, AI-enabled digital parking management. Uses license plate recognition (ANPR/LPR) and cloud software to eliminate traditional gate systems for retail, hospitality, and commercial properties. [email protected] Smart City System Germany-based smart parking and urban mobility technology provider. Develops IoT-based parking guidance, occupancy detection, sensor networks, and smart city infrastructure solutions designed to improve traffic flow and parking utilization. [email protected]

TIG Intel Insight

These companies illustrate two major trends in parking technology:

North America: Emphasis on enterprise parking management platforms and event parking ecosystems (T2 Systems, ParkHub, Parking BOXX).

Emphasis on enterprise parking management platforms and event parking ecosystems (T2 Systems, ParkHub, Parking BOXX). Europe: Greater adoption of barrier-free parking, license plate recognition, and smart city IoT infrastructure (Peter Park, Smart City System).

For kiosk and self-service applications, these vendors increasingly integrate with:

Mobile payments

License plate recognition (LPR/ANPR)

Digital signage

EV charging infrastructure

Smart city kiosks and urban mobility platforms