Last Updated on June 13, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
The U.S. parking industry is actually divided into several segments: parking operators, parking technology platforms, payment/mobile apps, and hardware/access control. If you are tracking the market for kiosks and self-service technology, these are the companies that matter most. Within the association UCP Inc. is our most involved supporter (in payment side)/
Large Parking Operators
These companies manage garages, surface lots, airports, hospitals, universities, and event venues.
|Company
|Focus
|LAZ Parking
|Largest independent parking operator in the U.S., managing more than one million spaces.
|SP Plus (SP+)
|Major airport, municipal, and commercial parking operator with strong technology integration.
|Ace Parking
|Hospitality, mixed-use, and urban parking operations.
|Propark Mobility
|Hospitals, universities, hotels, and mobility services.
|ABM Parking Services
|Parking plus transportation and facility management.
|Diamond Parking
|Strong presence in western U.S. markets.
Parking Technology Leaders
These companies provide the software, kiosks, permits, enforcement, and cloud platforms.
|Company
|Specialty
|T2 Systems
|University, municipal, airport, and enterprise parking software.
|Parking BOXX
|Cloud parking management, permits, enforcement, and mobile payments.
|ParkHub
|Stadiums, arenas, and event parking operations.
|Metropolis
|AI-powered, camera-based frictionless parking; one of the fastest-growing players.
|SKIDATA USA
|Access control, ticketing, and automated parking hardware.
|Amano McGann
|Parking revenue control systems and pay stations.
Mobile Payment and Reservation Leaders
These are increasingly replacing traditional pay-on-foot kiosks.
- ParkMobile
- Passport Parking
- PayByPhone
- SpotHero (parking reservations)
Smart City and Curb Management
An emerging category important for urban kiosks.
- IPS Group — Smart parking meters and EV charging.
- Cleverciti — AI occupancy sensing.
- Flowbird — Parking meters and mobility payments.
- Park Assist — Camera-based parking guidance.
TIG Intel Insight
For self-service kiosks and unattended payment terminals, the companies we monitor most closely are:
- Metropolis (AI and license plate recognition)
- T2 Systems (enterprise parking software)
- Parking BOXX (cloud management)
- ParkHub (venue and sports parking)
- SKIDATA (hardware and access control)
- Amano McGann (traditional parking infrastructure)
- IPS Group (smart city parking meters)
These firms represent the convergence of kiosks, computer vision, mobile payments, digital signage, EV charging, and smart city infrastructure, making them particularly relevant to the self-service technology market.
Here is a concise industry summary for some additional companies along with a recommended business contact email. Where a direct personal contact is not publicly standardized, I have listed the general sales or information address commonly used by enterprise prospects.
|Company
|Summary
|Contact
|Parking BOXX
|Canadian/U.S. parking technology provider specializing in cloud-based parking management, permit systems, gateless parking, enforcement, mobile payments, and municipal or university parking operations. Strong focus on digital transformation and automation.
|[email protected]
|T2 Systems
|One of North America’s largest parking management software companies, serving universities, municipalities, hospitals, airports, and commercial operators. Offers permit management, enforcement, payments, access control, and mobility solutions.
|[email protected]
|ParkHub
|U.S.-based platform focused on event and venue parking. Integrates reservations, POS, payment processing, and real-time parking operations for stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues. Widely used in professional sports and large events.
|[email protected]
|Peter Park
|German proptech company providing barrier-free, AI-enabled digital parking management. Uses license plate recognition (ANPR/LPR) and cloud software to eliminate traditional gate systems for retail, hospitality, and commercial properties.
|[email protected]
|Smart City System
|Germany-based smart parking and urban mobility technology provider. Develops IoT-based parking guidance, occupancy detection, sensor networks, and smart city infrastructure solutions designed to improve traffic flow and parking utilization.
|[email protected]
TIG Intel Insight
These companies illustrate two major trends in parking technology:
- North America: Emphasis on enterprise parking management platforms and event parking ecosystems (T2 Systems, ParkHub, Parking BOXX).
- Europe: Greater adoption of barrier-free parking, license plate recognition, and smart city IoT infrastructure (Peter Park, Smart City System).
For kiosk and self-service applications, these vendors increasingly integrate with:
- Mobile payments
- License plate recognition (LPR/ANPR)
- Digital signage
- EV charging infrastructure
- Smart city kiosks and urban mobility platforms