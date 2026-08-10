Retailsystems.org updates vending RFP listings

Last Updated on August 10, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Vending service providers interested in bidding on government requests for proposal can review available RFPs on retailsystems.org, a kioskindustry.org sister website. The website’s menu includes an RFP button that opens a list of recent RFPs providing the government entity (state and local), the proposal submission deadline and the listing date for each RFP.

The current RFP listing includes 22 RFPs since the previous listing posted on July 17, 2026.

Vending operators can go to the requesting entity’s website, i.e., Colllin County, Texas, and find information about the RFP or the relevant contact information.

The bids are provided to retailsystems.org by bidprime.com, a commercial bidding service. Operators interested in getting updated on new bids without relying on retailsystems.org can create a bidprime account. Bidprime offers a free 30-day trial. No payment information is required to sign up.

Under the currently listed RFPs on retailsystems. org, for example, the City of Takoma Park, Maryland, is seeking proposals from vending operators for machines for its park and facilities, including the community center, the recreation center and the public works building. The city’s requirements include energy efficient machines, cash acceptance, cashless acceptance (including mobile payment capability where available), 50% healthy products, 25% revenue share.

Retailsystems.org updates its RFP listing at least monthly.