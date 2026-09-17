Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Your Kiosk Order Is More Than an Order — It May Be Training a Customer Model
A recent Gizmodo headline got our attention:
“Your McDonald’s File is Probably Bigger Than Your FBI File.”
That is intentionally provocative and sensational. But the story behind it is considerably more interesting for the self-service industry.
Gizmodo was reporting on a WIRED investigation by reporter Reece Rogers, who used California privacy law to request the information McDonald’s had collected about him. What came back was reportedly 515 pages of information.
The size of the document makes a good headline. What was in the document matters much more.
According to WIRED, the information included transaction history, loyalty activity, offers, Monopoly game interactions and predictions about Rogers’ future behavior. McDonald’s had estimates for how frequently he was likely to visit, how much he would spend and what products he was likely to purchase.
That moves the discussion well beyond a traditional loyalty database.
It also raises an important question for the kiosk and self-service industry:
When a customer places an order at a kiosk, where does that transaction really end?
The Kiosk Is Becoming a Data Endpoint
The traditional view of a self-order kiosk is straightforward.
Customer approaches kiosk. Customer selects products. Customer pays. Restaurant receives order.
Transaction complete.
Except increasingly, it isn’t.
A modern restaurant transaction can potentially connect several systems:
Kiosk → POS → Payment → Loyalty → Mobile App → Customer Data Platform → Analytics → AI/Prediction Engine → Personalized Offer
If a customer identifies themselves through a loyalty account, app, QR code or other identifier, an otherwise anonymous kiosk transaction can become another event associated with a persistent customer profile.
The kiosk doesn’t necessarily create that profile.
But it can feed it.
That distinction is important.
From Transaction History to Prediction
There is nothing particularly unusual about a restaurant remembering what customers purchased. Retailers have analyzed transaction histories for decades.
What has changed is the ability to combine those transactions with other signals and turn historical data into predictions.
Instead of simply knowing:
Customer bought a Quarter Pounder and fries Tuesday at 12:30.
A modern customer-data platform can potentially determine:
This customer typically visits this location at lunchtime, prefers these products, responds to this type of promotion, normally spends within this range and has a calculated probability of returning within a particular period.
That is a very different asset.
It is no longer simply a transaction record.
It is a behavioral model of the customer.
McDonald’s own privacy disclosures describe the collection of purchase history, interactions with its digital services and restaurant technologies, location information in certain circumstances, and inferences used to create profiles reflecting customer preferences and behavior.
None of that means McDonald’s is doing something unique or inherently improper. Similar technologies are used throughout retail, restaurants, travel, entertainment and financial services.
But the scale and sophistication deserve more attention from the self-service industry.
Verification Versus Profiling
There is an interesting parallel with another issue we have been examining at Kiosk Industry: ID scanning.
When an ID is presented to a kiosk or scanner, an important procurement question is:
Is the system simply verifying the identity—or creating a persistent identity-data record?
We should start asking a similar question about self-service transactions:
Is the kiosk simply processing the transaction—or contributing data to a persistent behavioral profile?
Those are not the same thing.
And increasingly, manufacturers, integrators and deployers need to understand which architecture they are implementing.
The Loyalty Connection Changes Everything
A kiosk transaction can be relatively anonymous.
A loyalty transaction generally isn’t.
Once customers identify themselves, the restaurant potentially gains the ability to connect activity across multiple channels.
A customer might:
- order from a kiosk Monday;
- use the mobile app Wednesday;
- redeem an offer Friday;
- visit a different location Saturday;
- participate in a promotion;
- respond to one offer but ignore another.
Individually, these are transactions.
Connected to the same customer identity, they become a behavioral history.
Apply machine learning to that history and the system can begin generating predictions.
That is where self-service becomes part of something much larger than order automation.
AI Makes the Data More Valuable
Artificial intelligence increases the importance of this discussion.
For years, the industry focused primarily on the operational benefits of kiosks: labor optimization, order accuracy, throughput, upselling and customer convenience.
Those benefits remain.
But every digital transaction can also produce structured information that becomes useful for analytics and AI.
The strategic value of a kiosk deployment therefore may not be limited to how many orders the kiosk processes.
It can also include the quality of the data generated by those interactions and how effectively that data connects with the organization’s larger customer intelligence systems.
That creates opportunity.
It also creates responsibility.
Privacy Needs to Become an Architecture Question
Privacy is often treated as something handled by the legal department after the technology has been selected.
That approach is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.
Manufacturers and deployers should understand questions such as:
What data does the kiosk collect?
What identifiers are attached to the transaction?
Where is the information stored?
How long is it retained?
Which systems receive it?
Is it being used for analytics or AI training?
Can a customer request access or deletion?
What happens when the same architecture is deployed in California, Europe, India or other jurisdictions with different privacy requirements?
Those are becoming system-design questions, not merely privacy-policy questions.
The 515 Pages Aren’t Really the Story
The Gizmodo headline comparing a McDonald’s customer file with an FBI file is entertaining, but we wouldn’t make too much of that comparison.
A database export can become hundreds of pages very quickly. Page count tells us very little about the actual sophistication of a system.
The important part of the WIRED investigation is that the information apparently went beyond historical purchases.
It included predictions.
That is the dividing line worth watching.
Self-service technology started primarily as a way for customers to perform transactions themselves.
Then it became an omnichannel interface.
Now it is increasingly becoming a sensor within the customer-data infrastructure.
That may ultimately prove to be one of the most consequential changes taking place in self-service.
The question is no longer simply:
What did the customer order?
Increasingly, it is:
What does this transaction teach the system about what the customer will do next?
Sources and further reading: Gizmodo, “Your McDonald’s File is Probably Bigger Than Your FBI File,” August 12, 2026; WIRED, Reece Rogers’ investigation into his McDonald’s customer-data disclosure; McDonald’s U.S. Privacy Statement and Privacy Rights Center.