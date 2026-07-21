Last Updated on August 3, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Self-Check Out at Walmart and Others

At kioskindustry.org we’ve been tracking Walmart, NCR, and self‑checkout since the first FastLane units started showing up in big‑box retail. Self‑service has moved from novelty to infrastructure, and now we’re watching it pivot again as Walmart shifts away from traditional SCO and experiments with homegrown and AI‑driven checkout. Goodwin – an ex‑NCR insider who worked directly with Walmart’s advanced projects – is a useful lens on how we got here and where the market is likely headed.

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The NCR years: building Walmart’s self-checkout machine

For two decades, NCR was the self-checkout and POS backbone for Walmart in the US, supplying FastLane SelfServ terminals and checkout software at massive scale.

During that period, Goodwin worked as Walmart Advanced Projects Coordinator at NCR, helping manage the bi‑weekly backlog for Walmart’s SCO development and keeping the roadmap aligned with Bentonville’s priorities.

Under that program, NCR gradually turned self-checkout from “clever hardware” into a more instrumented, IoT‑style platform, with better performance monitoring, error tracking, and custom reporting for Walmart operations and loss prevention teams.

What legacy SCO got right – and where it broke down

Legacy SCO delivered real wins: more flexible staffing, higher peak capacity, and a data-rich view of transactions compared to traditional lanes, which is why retailers kept buying systems from NCR and others.

But those same systems also amplified pain points – mis-scans, “unexpected item in bagging area,” produce lookup, and a constant need for attendant intervention – which frustrated shoppers and associates alike.

From an insider perspective, many of the worst problems weren’t purely technical; they were operational: lane layout, staffing ratios, training, and store policies that turned SCO into a magnet for shrink and “anti-theft theater.”

Walmart’s pivot: fewer NCR installs and more homegrown checkout

In the last several years, NCR insiders have noted that Walmart is “dead set” on rolling out its own Gulfstream self-checkouts, with a multi‑year plan not to install new NCR SCO systems and to gradually reduce dependence on the legacy stack.

At the same time, Walmart has begun pulling back SCO in selected locations where shrink and law‑enforcement data were compelling, including stores that removed SCO entirely after repeated theft incidents.

Walmart’s broader narrative now is “adaptive retail”: selective removal of SCO, internal development of new lanes, and pilots of mobile‑based “scan & go” and more AI‑powered verification to balance customer convenience with loss prevention.

The AI layer: computer vision and “continuous validation”

While NCR continues to push its own next‑generation self‑checkout with vision-based tools like Picklist Assist for produce recognition, Walmart’s innovation focus is increasingly on systems it controls end‑to‑end.

New pilots combine mobile apps, QR codes, and AI‑driven item recognition to track baskets in real time and flag anomalies, a shift from “fixing the lane” to instrumenting the entire shopping journey.

On the corporate side, Walmart is hiring product leaders for “continuous validation” and similar roles, explicitly focusing on data, automation, and large‑scale consumer-facing platforms – the kind of organizational plumbing that Goodwin was already nudging SCO towards years ago.

Goodwin’s lessons for the next generation of checkout

Looking at the arc from NCR FastLane to Walmart Gulfstream and AI experiments, Goodwin’s experience points to a few practical lessons:

Design for associates first, not just shoppers. If attendants can’t easily intervene, manage exceptions, and see what’s happening, shrink and frustration will follow, regardless of how smart the cameras are.

Treat checkout as an instrumented service, not a one‑off hardware project. The real value in SCO was always the data – performance metrics, error codes, intervention logs – and AI checkout needs even richer, cleaner telemetry to succeed.

Iterate in Agile loops, anchored to store feedback. Walmart and NCR moved SCO development to Agile to increase delivery velocity; AI checkout has to keep the same cadence and keep store‑level teams in the loop, not just central innovation labs.

Align the tech roadmap with the shrink story. Walmart’s removal of SCO in some markets was a data‑driven decision; next‑generation checkout must show, in numbers, that it reduces theft and call‑outs, not just that it looks futuristic.

Where kiosks and self-service fit now

For kiosk and self‑service vendors, the Walmart–NCR story is a reminder that “classic” SCO is no longer enough; the market is shifting toward hybrid models with manned lanes, smaller SCO footprints, and AI‑verified mobile or walk‑out options.

Vendors who came of age during the NCR era can leverage that heritage – the operational lessons Goodwin helped uncover – while retooling around vision, analytics, and tighter integration into retailers’ own platforms.

The opportunity is not simply to replace a lane, but to help retailers redesign checkout around data, labor, and shrink, with self-service as one of several tools in an adaptive store.

At kioskindustry.org we’ll keep following this transition: Walmart’s move off legacy NCR SCO, the rise of its own Gulfstream and AI initiatives, and what veterans like Goodwin are saying about the practical realities behind the hype. If you’re a deployer or vendor with your own Walmart or NCR stories, we’d be interested in case studies, photos, and hard numbers – especially around shrink and service metrics – that show how your checkout strategy is evolving.

Resources

Podcast

• YouTube: https://youtu.be/ kwFocXAgb7g

• Spotify: https://open.spotify. com/episode/ 56kZUuZQGaoKpdQ6KEOttg?si= e10KjHE_Rp-7y8eLUIc3Ew

We’ve also published supporting content:

• Substack article: https://open. substack.com/pub/ barneystacher/p/self-checkout- isnt-dead-bad-retail?r=7v1w0& utm_campaign=post&utm_medium= web

• LinkedIn post: https://www.linkedin. com/posts/barneystacher_ retail-retailtechnology- customerexperience-share- 7485066428740694016-alZn/?utm_ source=share&utm_medium= member_desktop&rcm= ACoAAAADOhoBut8Uq90sfcJ967dems HqpCrbU1M

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