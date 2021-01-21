Editors Note — With the non-negotiable requirements for web access for customers to order, the “website” has taken on even more importance and is now a critical component of company success. Getting sued for a lack of accessibility is not one of the outcomes you want. Complicate matters with which platform it uses, either desktop or mobile. Throw in language while at it. Taking steps to increase accessibility are relatively easy and low cost. KioWare integrates JAWS for example. We have very capable accessibility consultants such as Vispero and Tech For All that can help you perform full due diligence. Assistive devices by Storm Interface. Worth noting Biden plans on appointing a Director of Disability. President Biden was a cosponsor of the original ADA Act over 30 years ago.

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has published the First Call Public Working Draft of its Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 3.0, which are developed through the W3C process in cooperation with individuals and organizations around the world. WCAG 3.0 provides new ways to evaluate web content accessibility for people with disabilities by addressing more types of disabilities, concentrating on both mobile and desktop applications, and developing new tests and scoring to determine accessibility.

Read the full post on new Accessibility Guidelines released with comment links on kma.global

More Accessibility Resources here