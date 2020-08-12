How To Write an RFP for ADA Accessibility

Nice article by TPG (Vispero) and Laura Miller on how to write an RFP for Accessibility. Here is the link.

Of Note

Screen reading software such as JAWS or other similar alternative is required. Screen reading software will provide the end user with non-visual access support that enables the user to hear the screen’s content spoken aloud. It accomplishes this by way of a tactile input device incorporated into the kiosk.

About TPG

TPG works with organizations around the world, including government agencies, technology vendors, and companies in a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, and higher education. Our services continuum allows us to provide targeted expertise on specific projects or to engage as a strategic partner on long-term engagements. We believe that with our partners and customers, we can collectively create a global impact on advancing accessibility. Learn more about the people who inspire us to keep pushing forward.

Our Affiliations

We’re a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). We are on the W3C Advisory Board, and members of the TPG team chair the Web Platform and Pointer Events Working Groups, facilitate Task Forces on CSS Accessibility and Silver (Accessibility Guidelines), and are editors for specifications including HTML, HTML Accessibility API Mappings, SVG Accessibility API Mappings, and Pointer Events. We are a member of the Teach-Access initiative. Working in collaboration with Facebook, Yahoo!, Microsoft and others, TPG is involved in many activities designed to make accessibility an integral part of the higher-education curriculum – ensuring designers and developers enter the work-force with the accessibility knowledge they need.

For more information contact Vispero

Related Information

https://kioskindustry.org/accessible-kiosk-experience-by-vispero/

https://kioskindustry.org/vispero-storm-accessible-kiosk-solution/

https://kioskindustry.org/vispero-announcement/