With regard to the FDA, they issued a statement in April 2020 that they “don’t intend to object” to those selling such cameras without FDA 510(k) clearance and the reason why:

FDA Reasoning: Fighting Shortage

The FDA said it is doing this as it wants to address the shortage of such devices

Policy Only Temporary

The FDA emphasized that this guidance is temporary:

Fever Cams Considered Medical Devices

Despite some companies falsely claiming their fever cameras are somehow not medical devices, in this guidance, the FDA clearly states that it does consider these products medical devices and under its regulatory purview

“Undue Risk”

However, the FDA emphasized, in the same guidance, that this only holds “where such devices do not create an undue risk”

FDA Recommendation: Only Use With Thermometer

Yes, the FDA said that 510(k) clearance is temporarily waived, it did state this was as long as the cameras are for “triage use”, i.e. the cameras are paired with a body thermometer to confirm whether the person actually has a fever

FDA Testing/Labeling Recommendations

The FDA recommended the fever cams are “tested and labeled consistent with the following ISO standard: IEC 80601-2-59:2017” or any “alternative performance specifications that provide similar results to IEC 80601-2-59:2017”.

The FDA recommended thermal cams are tested under following “performance specifications” including “measurement uncertainty, is less than or equal to ±0.5°C (±0.9°F) over the temperature range of at least 34-39°C (93.2-102.2°F)”

FDA Recommends Cameras Only Used One Person at A Time

Prominent Notice Labelling

A ‘prominent notice’ should be included, explaining the measurement should not be solely or primarily relied upon to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19, or any other disease

