Retail Technology Trade Show UK

By | April 22, 2023
Kiosk Technology Tradeshow UK

Date is 26 -27 April at Olympia in London is Retail Technology. Given the turnout this year the odds are pretty good that next year we make our once-a-year trip to London.  Rumor has it the pubs are open… If you want any assistance setting up a meeting or scheduling you can email [email protected]

  • 8400+ Retail & brand professionals in attendance – offers limitless opportunities to network and meet the right people to help improve your retail business.
  • 300+ Exhibitors – showcasing the latest retail tech solutions to help meet your customer’s demands and future-proof your business.
  • 100+ Speakers on stage – hear from game-changing leaders, to keep you up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges.
  • And yes, it’s free to attend.

Some of the members exhibiting and products there include:

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.