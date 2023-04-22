Retail Technology Trade Show UK

Kiosk Technology Tradeshow UK
Date is 26 -27 April at Olympia in London is Retail Technology. Given the turnout this year the odds are pretty good that next year we make our once-a-year trip to London. Rumor has it the pubs are open… If you want any assistance setting up a meeting or scheduling you can email [email protected]
- 8400+ Retail & brand professionals in attendance – offers limitless opportunities to network and meet the right people to help improve your retail business.
- 300+ Exhibitors – showcasing the latest retail tech solutions to help meet your customer’s demands and future-proof your business.
- 100+ Speakers on stage – hear from game-changing leaders, to keep you up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges.
- All this and much, much, more…
- And yes, it’s free to attend.
Some of the members exhibiting and products there include:
- Elo
- FEC UK
- imageHOLDERS
- Kiosk Embedded Systems
- Kioware Europe
- POSBANK
- Star Micronics
- Ingenico Self 4000
- TUP Series
- Pax IM30
- Portal (Display Signage)
- Dehors (Semi Outdoor)
- Elo mobile computers
- Elo Self-Service Solutions
- EloPOS System
- Elo I-Series 4 for Android
