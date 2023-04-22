Retail Technology Trade Show UK

Kiosk Technology Tradeshow UK

Date is 26 -27 April at Olympia in London is Retail Technology. Given the turnout this year the odds are pretty good that next year we make our once-a-year trip to London. Rumor has it the pubs are open… If you want any assistance setting up a meeting or scheduling you can email [email protected]

8400+ Retail & brand professionals in attendance – offers limitless opportunities to network and meet the right people to help improve your retail business.

300+ Exhibitors – showcasing the latest retail tech solutions to help meet your customer’s demands and future-proof your business.

100+ Speakers on stage – hear from game-changing leaders, to keep you up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges.

All this and much, much, more…

And yes, it’s free to attend.

Some of the members exhibiting and products there include:

VIDEO 2022 Highlights

