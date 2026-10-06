Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Exclusive $475 Registration Rate & Membership Offer
Kiosk Industry readers (via The Industry Group) can save $100 on eligible registration packages for the National ATM Council’s NAC2026 Conference & Expo, taking place October 13–15, 2026, at Paris Las Vegas. This year’s theme is “ATMs Across America,” marking NAC’s 15th anniversary.
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First-Time Attendees / New Members: Get the lowest promotional rate of $475 (regularly $575). This includes a full NAC2026 conference pass and one full year of NAC membership.
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NAC Members: $575
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Non-Members: $625
How to Claim Your $100 Discount:
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Download the NAC2026 Attendee Registration Form_V2
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Write Kiosk Industry or The Industry Group in the Sponsor field on the form.
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Email the completed form directly to NAC to lock in your $475 rate.
Note: Hotel rooms at the Horseshoe (connected via indoor portal to Paris Las Vegas) are available starting around $65/night on travel sites.
Conference and membership offer
The first-time attendee/new-member package includes a full NAC2026 conference pass and one full year of NAC membership for $575. This package is available only to ATM ISOs and operators who are either joining NAC for the first time or attending NAC’s annual conference for the first time. Registration link on NAC site.
Already involved with NAC? Sponsor-customer conference registration is also available at these discounted rates:
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NAC members: $575.
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Non-members: $625.
The registration materials instruct attendees to enter the name of the sponsor they do business with in the checkout field to receive the sponsor-customer discount.
Register for NAC2026 and mention the KioskIndustry offer to take advantage of the applicable $100 savings.
October 13–15, 2026
Paris Las Vegas
NAC2026 Conference & Expo