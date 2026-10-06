Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Exclusive $475 Registration Rate & Membership Offer

Kiosk Industry readers (via The Industry Group) can save $100 on eligible registration packages for the National ATM Council’s NAC2026 Conference & Expo, taking place October 13–15, 2026, at Paris Las Vegas. This year’s theme is “ATMs Across America,” marking NAC’s 15th anniversary.

First-Time Attendees / New Members: Get the lowest promotional rate of $475 (regularly $575). This includes a full NAC2026 conference pass and one full year of NAC membership.

NAC Members: $575

Non-Members: $625

How to Claim Your $100 Discount:

Download the NAC2026 Attendee Registration Form_V2 Write Kiosk Industry or The Industry Group in the Sponsor field on the form. Email the completed form directly to NAC to lock in your $475 rate.

Note: Hotel rooms at the Horseshoe (connected via indoor portal to Paris Las Vegas) are available starting around $65/night on travel sites.

Conference and membership offer

The first-time attendee/new-member package includes a full NAC2026 conference pass and one full year of NAC membership for $575. This package is available only to ATM ISOs and operators who are either joining NAC for the first time or attending NAC’s annual conference for the first time. Registration link on NAC site.

Already involved with NAC? Sponsor-customer conference registration is also available at these discounted rates:

NAC members: $575.

Non-members: $625.

The registration materials instruct attendees to enter the name of the sponsor they do business with in the checkout field to receive the sponsor-customer discount.

Register for NAC2026 and mention the KioskIndustry offer to take advantage of the applicable $100 savings.

October 13–15, 2026

Paris Las Vegas

NAC2026 Conference & Expo

Hi Craig – we’re going to extend our lowest current rate of $575 less $100 off for $475. They just need to list your organization on the sponsor blank on the PDF form and email it to me. Rooms at the Horseshoe (indoor portal to Paris) can be had for around $65/night online at the travel sites. The show runs 10/13-15.